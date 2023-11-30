Islanders Gameday News: What Hurricane looms?

The Islanders are in Raleigh, always a tough destination for them, needing points and some reassurance after yet another blown lead led to a loss on Tuesday. The Hurricanes have not been off to as strong a start as expected, but they’ve won four of five and may be rounding into form just in time to deliver the Islanders some blunt news.
Islanders News
- Previewing tonight: Mike Reilly has some fellow Minnesotans to help him fit right in. [Isles]
- The Islanders face a(nother) critical road test after that collapse in Newark. [Post]
- Matt Martin was taken off IR as a precaution with a couple of guys an illness risk for last game, that’s why he didn’t actually appear in the loss to the Devils. [Newsday]
- Yes, there are defensemen out there, but the Islanders should maybe take a hard look in the mirror before spending more futures on this team. [Po$t+]
- Bridgeport Report: A nice goal from Kyle MacLean, an arrival for Tyce Thompson. [Isles]
- Fans sound ready to move on from Lane Lambert, but of course it’s not always that simple. [THN]
- Couple of days ago in Isles history: The anniversary of Billy Smith’s “goal” against the future Devils, former Scouts [Isles]
- 32 Thoughts: Includes a tidbit about Pierre Turgeon and Al Arbour. [Sportsnet]
Lines, and subtle opposition view:
From your in-person reporter at #Isles morning skate— Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) November 30, 2023
Lines remained the same
Lee-Horvat-Barzal
Engvall-Nelson-Palmieri
Holmstrom-Pageau-Wahlstrom
Gauthier-Cizikas-Clutterbuck
D-pairs seemed jumbled so might be changes tonight. Possibly Romanov-Dobson as one.
Varlamov to start
#Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour says he's seeing some "subtle" differences in the way #Isles are playing. Doesn't want to elaborate but, in general, says they're looking to create more offense.— Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) November 30, 2023
Elsewhere
Last night’s NHL scores included the Smurfs and Capitals winning. Today the Isles are two points behind the Caps for third in the division, somehow.
- Two days after his firing Dean “Creed from The Office” Evason sits down and shares his thoughts. He sounds like a guy Isles fans would love, not so sure Lou would like such frank talk though. [Athletic]
- 32 Thoughts: So many questions, not enough answers on Corey Perry. Welcome to the world of HR and labor law, y’all. [Sportsnet]
- Noah Hanifin was close to a $60-million extension with the Flames, but held off to see how they go. Now he may be traded, and maybe with that extension in place. [TSN]
- John Hynes returns to Nashville already, this time behind the Wild bench. [NHL]
