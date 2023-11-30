Islanders Gameday News: What Hurricane looms?

The Islanders are in Raleigh, always a tough destination for them, needing points and some reassurance after yet another blown lead led to a loss on Tuesday. The Hurricanes have not been off to as strong a start as expected, but they’ve won four of five and may be rounding into form just in time to deliver the Islanders some blunt news.

Islanders News

Previewing tonight: Mike Reilly has some fellow Minnesotans to help him fit right in. [Isles]

The Islanders face a(nother) critical road test after that collapse in Newark. [Post]

Matt Martin was taken off IR as a precaution with a couple of guys an illness risk for last game, that’s why he didn’t actually appear in the loss to the Devils. [Newsday]

Yes, there are defensemen out there, but the Islanders should maybe take a hard look in the mirror before spending more futures on this team. [Po$t+]

Bridgeport Report: A nice goal from Kyle MacLean, an arrival for Tyce Thompson. [Isles]

Fans sound ready to move on from Lane Lambert, but of course it’s not always that simple. [THN]

Couple of days ago in Isles history: The anniversary of Billy Smith’s “goal” against the future Devils, former Scouts [Isles]

32 Thoughts: Includes a tidbit about Pierre Turgeon and Al Arbour. [Sportsnet]

Lines, and subtle opposition view:

From your in-person reporter at #Isles morning skate



Lines remained the same

Lee-Horvat-Barzal

Engvall-Nelson-Palmieri

Holmstrom-Pageau-Wahlstrom

Gauthier-Cizikas-Clutterbuck



D-pairs seemed jumbled so might be changes tonight. Possibly Romanov-Dobson as one.



Varlamov to start — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) November 30, 2023

#Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour says he's seeing some "subtle" differences in the way #Isles are playing. Doesn't want to elaborate but, in general, says they're looking to create more offense. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) November 30, 2023

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores included the Smurfs and Capitals winning. Today the Isles are two points behind the Caps for third in the division, somehow.