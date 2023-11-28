Devils 5, Islanders 4: Isles once again fail to defend a lead

Ughhhhhhh.

Once again, the Islanders took the lead into the third period and then failed to hold it, looking defensively inept.

This time, they couldn’t even get a point out of it, giving up the game winner with less than 30 seconds left in the game.

At this point, something needs to change, right? How many times can this team blow a lead and drop points in the same fashion?

[NHL Gamecenter | Game Summary | Event Summary | Natural Stat Trick]

The Islanders went on the power play fairly early, after Dawson Mercer took an interference penalty. On that power play, Noah Dobson passed the puck off to Bo Horvat, who one timed it past Vitek Vanecek.

POWER PLAY GOAL pic.twitter.com/U27YJRmGUS — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 29, 2023

5 minutes later, after a bad giveaway from waiver pickup Mike Reilly, Michael McLeod tied the game for the Devils.

Mat Barzal hit the post on a backhand and drew a slashing penalty, sending Dougie Hamilton to the box, but the Islanders couldn’t convert.

Dawson Mercer made it 2-1 for the Devils early in the second period, but then a few minutes later, Anders Lee passed the puck up to Mat Barzal, sending him in on a breakaway, and he tied the game at 2-2.

The pass from Lee and the goal from Barzal. pic.twitter.com/UKgi2rvhZS — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 29, 2023

A minute later, Cal Clutterbuck made it 3-2, picking up a pass in the slot and putting it past Vanecek.

Then, a few minutes later, JG Pageau picked up his first goal of the year to make it 4-2, a lead the Islanders should have been able to hold.

But, early in the third period, Jack Hughes scored to make it 4-3. Then, Jesper Bratt was called for interference, but nearly a minute later, Mat Barzal took a hooking penalty, negating the power play, and then Simon Holmstrom took a tripping penalty 30 seconds later, giving the Devils a 4 on 3. Nico Hischier tied the game for the Devils.

The Islanders had another power play opportunity, but couldn’t convert, and with about 2 minutes left, Anders Lee and Brendan Smith got into a fight after exchanging hits. Lee tried to fire up the Islanders bench, but it wasn’t enough, as Curtis Lazar won the game for the Devils by scoring with 21.5 seconds left.

Up Next

Next, the Islanders head down to Raleigh to take on the Carolina Hurricanes on November 30th. The last time these two teams saw each other, the Hurricanes won in OT after the Islanders gave up three straight goals, so...