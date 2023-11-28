Islanders Gameday News: Illness season is upon us

The Islanders are back in action, on the road in Newark, to face a Devils team that surprisingly enters the night three points behind them.

Just as the Isles deal with accumulating injuries — Sebastian Aho joined Adam Pelech on IR — they also have some illnesses: Simon Holmstrom and Cal Clutterbuck missed yesterday’s practice, dealing with unspecified illnesses.

This is the second meeting, with the first one being that high-wire 5-4 OT loss in the third game of the season. Leave your First Islanders Goal picks here.

Previewing tonight: some illness questions, and a debut. [Isles]

While Holmstrom and Clutterbuck missed practice, Matt Martin was back with the regular group. [Isles]

Mike Reilly has bounced around, often finding teams with blueliners blocking him. Now he has an opening, and some friends he knows, on Long Island. [Isles | Newsday]

The Islanders are preparing for life without Adam Pelech and expect Reilly will help. [Post]

The latest Islanders Anxiety podcast deals with this changing reality, and the former future Islander Reilly. [LHH]

Prospect Report: NCAA highlights for Cameron Berg and Alex Jefferies, meanwhile Calle Odeulis is expected to miss three months with a broken ankle. [Isles]

Bridgeport Report: Oh, you know, feels like more of the same. [THN]

More on the two-time cancer survivor and Isles diehard who met up with his stem cell donor, who came from Iowa, at the Islanders game. [Isles]

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores included the Rangers getting dunked on by the Sabres. The Senators were trounced in the Tkachuk Bowl, with papa and grandma watching. As the score got out of hand, Brady led the Senators into several scrums. At one point, “everybody on the ice gets a 10-minute misconduct.”

I love that I can be like 30+ years deep into watching this sport and I can still say "never seen that before" a half dozen times a season. https://t.co/wY2X2Vss5I — the/last/one/alive (@thelast1alive) November 28, 2023