Islanders News: They traded Durandeau, that’ll fix it

The busy Islanders got a wee break before returning to prep today and action tomorrow in their meeting with the Devils in Newark.

Islanders News

The current Islanders feel better days ahead after they’ve dealt with (and continue to face) some adversity. [Newsday]

The Isles have traded Arnaud Durandeau for some reason, acquiring (Not Tage) Tyce Thompson from the Devils. Okay. [Isles | Post | THN]

Lou Lamoriello spoke to the media — as usual, nothing was really said — but he likes Mike Reilly’s “experience” and mobility and puck-moving. [Isles]

Here’s Lou’s full media though. At one point Andrew Gross asked if Lou still sees what he saw in Lane Lambert at the time of his hiring and Lou cut him off with a short “Yes,” and when Gross asked if he had a response to fans’ “ugly” chants Lou said no, just like he doesn’t have a response “when you write ugly things.” [Isles]

More from that availability, this focused on his answers about Mat Barzal and Bo Horvat. [Post]

Doggone it the Isles should honor Ed Westfall. [AM NY]

Elsewhere

Yesterday’s NHL scores included the Hurricanes beating the sad Blue Jackets, and the Oilers blowing out the Ducks.