Islanders Anxiety - Episode 264 - A New Phase

Mike and Dan recap (and differ) on the Islanders last week, which saw them pick up five of six points, play a game with just four defensemen and acquire a player they advocated for years ago.

Wins against the Flyers and Senators weren’t perfect, but were huge nonetheless, especially considering the losses of Adam Pelech (now on long term injured reserve) and Sebastian Aho. Getting a point on a back-to-back also against Philadelphia, mainly courtesy of Ilya Sorokin, was also enormous and kept them in the playoff mix.

But their tendency to play poorly in third periods continues. Perhaps new waiver pick up Mike Reilly, who we wanted the Islanders to sign three years ago after his playoff series with the Bruins against the Isles, can help on the backend.

In the second half, we look forward to a much tougher week, celebrate Cal Clutterbuck’s 1,000th game and dive into a double blowhard edition of Master Leaf Theatre.

