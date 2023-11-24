Islanders 5, Senators 3: Concern for Pelech, Aho overshadows big win in Ottawa

It was a tough start for the Islanders, who lost Adam Pelech and Sebastian Aho to injuries within the first three minutes of the game. They gave up the first goal of the game on the power play, and it looked like it could go downhill from there, but the forwards contributed offensively and the four remaining defensemen were able to largely shut things down.

Gotta give kudos to Noah Dobson (31:05), Alexander Romanov (30:02), Ryan Pulock (28:47), and Scott Mayfield (26:19) who did the best they could in a tough situation.

[NHL Gamecenter | Game Summary | Event Summary | Natural Stat Trick]

As mentioned above, Adam Pelech was injured after just 55 seconds of ice time, holding his arm/wrist, which is definitely concerning. Following that, Sebastian Aho had just 1:28 on the ice before going off injured as well, leaving the Islanders with just four defensemen for nearly the entire game.

Drake Batherson opened the scoring for the Senators, scoring on the power play after Ryan Pulock went to the box for tripping.

Then, Brock Nelson got a piece of a shot from Scott Mayfield, but Kyle Palmieri was able to pick up the rebound and put it past Anton Forsberg to tie the game 1-1.

pucks on net! pic.twitter.com/CnNG9TwZ4D — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 25, 2023

After killing a Horvat penalty, the first period ended tied 1-1.

In the middle of the second period, Parker Kelly scored, giving the Senators the lead again, but the Islanders challenged the goal, where it was clear Vladimir Tarasenko had been offside, and so the goal was overturned.

Shortly after, Oliver Wahlstrom would instead give the Islanders the 2-1 lead. Wahlstrom got a piece of Alex Romanov’s shot, picking up his second goal of the year.

Wahlstrom gets a piece of it and it's 2-1 #Isles! pic.twitter.com/NT7aMqdMoc — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 25, 2023

Two minutes later, non-goal scorer Parker Kelly went to the box for high sticking, and Mat Barzal ripped it past Forsberg to make it 3-1.

Just SIX SECONDS later, tying the record for second-fastest two goals in Islanders history, Anders Lee scored to make it 4-1.

But, perhaps a bit more understandably this time around, the Islanders’ defensive woes continued, and they gave up two goals within a minute of each other, letting Ottawa get back within a goal.

Early in the third, a shot from Noah Dobson went past Forsberg off Simon Holmstrom, putting the Islanders up 5-3. For the rest of the period, the Islanders did their best to hold off Ottawa, and everyone contributed to a big team win tonight.

Up Next

Next, the Islanders head back to UBS Arena to take on the Flyers tomorrow at 7:30pm. Last home game was also against the Flyers, who traveled back home to Philadelphia for their game today. Both teams will be on a back to back and might have some reason to be a little feisty after a bit of drama in Wednesday’s game.