Islanders Gameday News: Black Friday in the Canadian capital

Happy Thanksgiving, LHH. The New York Islanders have won two straight after seven consecutive losses and are in Canada’s capital to visit the Ottawa Senators. They entered Thanksgiving on a high note thanks to a home win against the Philadelphia Flyers in which they led the whole time and never gave it up. After tonight’s game in Ottawa, the Isles come back to host the Flyers again tomorrow night.
Tonight will be Ottawa’s first game back from their trek to Stockholm, so they will be jet-lagged and rusty. It will be important to jump on them early and then keep the foot on their necks.
There is also a lot of hockey on today throughout the day. If you’re working, I feel for ya but log in to watch hockey. Nobody’s watching you today.
Happy Thanksgiving #IslesNation! pic.twitter.com/Bhwso5JHep— New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 23, 2023
Islanders News
Recaps from Wednesday’s win: LHH | Islanders | Newsday | NY Post | THN | NYISkinny.
- It was Cal Clutterbuck’s 1,000th game, and he was “very excited” to have his family there with him. [Newsday]
- The Isles only had to kill one penalty, and they won. Something to keep in mind! [Newsday]
- A preview of tonight’s contest.
- The top line combo of Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat are getting more comfortable with one another. [Newsday]
- Noah Dobson tweaked a couple of things this summer, and it seems to have worked. [NY Post]
- Barzal wants to play in the World Cup of Hockey or whatever they call it. [NY Post]
- Stan Fischler does his own rumor roundup. [THN]
- Elliotte Friedman wonders about the Islanders’ involvement with Patrick Kane. [Written 32 Thoughts | 32 Thoughts Podcast]
- Isles Black Friday sales.
Elsewhere
No games on Thanksgiving (not even an all-Canadian one, for some stupid reason). But there were 14 games on Wednesday night, which included the Edmonton Oilers getting dominated by the Carolina Hurricanes to continue their swirl down the drain. Also, the New York Rangers rode a 1-0 lead all the way to the end against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
- Jonathan Quick got that shutout, somehow his second of the season already. [NHL]
- Taylor Hall’s season with the Chicago Blackhawks is over, as he is scheduled for ACL surgery. [NHL]
- The Blackhawks also made Corey Perry a surprise healthy scratch on Wednesday, and he wasn’t present at practice yesterday. Hmm. [Sportsnet]
- The Toronto Maple Leafs put John Klingberg on LTIR, and there are no answers on his next steps. [NHL]
Loading comments...