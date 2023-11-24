Islanders Gameday News: Black Friday in the Canadian capital

Happy Thanksgiving, LHH. The New York Islanders have won two straight after seven consecutive losses and are in Canada’s capital to visit the Ottawa Senators. They entered Thanksgiving on a high note thanks to a home win against the Philadelphia Flyers in which they led the whole time and never gave it up. After tonight’s game in Ottawa, the Isles come back to host the Flyers again tomorrow night.

Tonight will be Ottawa’s first game back from their trek to Stockholm, so they will be jet-lagged and rusty. It will be important to jump on them early and then keep the foot on their necks.

There is also a lot of hockey on today throughout the day. If you’re working, I feel for ya but log in to watch hockey. Nobody’s watching you today.

Islanders News

Elsewhere

No games on Thanksgiving (not even an all-Canadian one, for some stupid reason). But there were 14 games on Wednesday night, which included the Edmonton Oilers getting dominated by the Carolina Hurricanes to continue their swirl down the drain. Also, the New York Rangers rode a 1-0 lead all the way to the end against the Pittsburgh Penguins.