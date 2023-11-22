Islanders Gameday News: Flyers come in hot, Clutterbuck hits 1,000

The Islanders host the Flyers for the first of two meetings this week, and Philly’s phinest have yet to tail off from their not-terrible start. In fact, they’re on a good run now, which is weird.

It’s a milestone night for Cal Clutterbuck, who hits 1,000 games likely without one of his runningmates, Matt Martin, who’s been nursing an injury in a harbinger of things to come.

Leave your First Islanders Goal picks here.

As Joe Buono put it in the Isles Fix newsletter, regarding tonight’s Thanksgiving Even tilt:

“Islanders fans need a party. They need to go to UBS Arena tonight with a day off coming up, take a lead, extend a lead, and most importantly, hold onto it. What they don’t need is a reason to chant “Fire Lambert” a day after a segment of the fanbase was disappointed to hear the head coach took the ice for practice.

We have all season to hate on this team when necessary. Hopefully tonight it won’t be.

Islanders News

Previewing tonight: The Flyers are on a five-game streak including wins in a back-to-back set with Columbus and Vegas. [Isles]

Bridgeport Report: The baby Islanders snapped their latest skid, and have a busy weekend ahead. [Isles]

1,000 Games: Cal Clutterbuck looks back. On his trade to Long Island: Not what he wanted, but what he needed. [Isles]

Cal also credits his dad for talking him off the precipice when career prospects weren’t looking great. [Post | Newsday]

Mat Barzal feels a change of approach helped revive his season. [Post]

The latest Islanders Award Winners podcast takes on Denis Potvin winning the Norris Trophy. [LHH]

And on Weird Islanders, time for Mike Comrie, whose signature move worked that one time that first weekend against the Sabres. [LHH]

The Athletic writers had to pick a “fastest-rising prospect” for each team, so Arthur Staple nods to Danny Nelson: “He’s been a solid freshman at Notre Dame, with two goals, seven assists and nine points in his first 13 games.” [Athletic]

Also at the Athletic, we’ve been over this many times, but: Is Lou Lamoriello’s approach holding the Islanders back as “the bad outweighs the good as their chances dwindle”? [Athletic]

Elsewhere

There were no games in the NHL last night. None. I guess there was lots of concussionball or poker on the TV or something?