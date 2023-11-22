Weird Islanders: The Podcast! - Episode 37 - Mike Comrie (with guest Ethan from Gotham Sports Network)

Joined by Gotham Sports Network founder and Giants podcaster Ethan, Mike and Dan remember Mike Comrie, who brought a lot of skill and a very famous significant other to a downtrodden Islanders club.

After 30-goal seasons in Edmonton and Phoenix and a run to the Stanley Cup final with Ottawa, Comrie signed with a mercenary Islanders team looking for all the skill it could find. The forward added just that in his first season, but an injury-plagued second year spelled the end of his time on Long Island.

More importantly, Comrie’s fiancée at the time was Disney Channel star Hilary Duff, who brought a strange and undeserved amount of celebrity to a team and an arena devoid of glitz or glamour.

Mike, Dan and Ethan talk about how odd it was seeing a super famous actress/singer/crush at random empty Islanders games and how that short episode presaged the public’s current obsession with the Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce relationship. Yes, the episode is “about” Mike Comrie but trust us, it’s really about Hilary Duff.

Thanks again to Ethan for coming on. Check out his work at Gotham Sports Network if you’re a Giants fan. And he’s a must-follow on Twitter at @EthanGSN.

WEIRD BONUS MATERIAL!

“Comrie was barely 23 years old and being shuffled around the NHL like a bag of pucks.”

Islanders GM Garth Snow had Bill Guerin and Comrie at the top of his free agency list in the summer of 2007.

Here’s the infamous picture Mike mentioned:

Comrie started his Islanders career in scorching fashion, netting six points on four goals and two assists in a season opening home-at-home against Buffalo.

He signed a $4M extension to play for the rebuilding Islanders in 2008-09.

But offseason hip surgery would hamper him. He could still occasionally bring the goals, though.

Photographic proof that the actual Hilary Duff did appear at Islanders games during this time.

Comrie’s NHL odyssey was a one-of-a-kind ride, that’s for sure.

What makes a “Weird Islander?”

We’re always open to suggestions about other Weird Islanders to discuss. Remember the criteria. Candidates must fulfill one of the two of the following:

Played one (1) season or less for the Islanders or very short stints over multiple seasons.

Be a veteran NHLer who is not generally associated with his time on Islanders.

Subscribe to our Patreon! Plans start as low as $2 a month and patrons get ad-free episodes of the shows, bonus podcasts, written posts, discounts and much more.

Visit our friends!

Vintage Ice Hockey for t-shirts, hoodies and jerseys with hundreds of classic hockey logos, and our Al Arbour and The Island merch which benefit dementia research. Use the code ANXIETY20 to save 20% off an order of two items.

The Pinot Project has Rosé, Pinot Grigio and a Pinot Noir that was named a 2022 Top 100 Best Buy by Wine Enthusiast Magazine. All are under $15 a bottle and are available at local wine shops and at UBS Arena.

Islanders Anxiety podcasts are part of the Fans First Sports Network (@FansFirstSN).

Theme song: “Knuckles” by Björn Falk. Hear more of his music on Spotify and at Bandcamp.

Drum sfx via Zapsplat.com.

Please subscribe, download, rate, review or spread the word about Islanders Anxiety, Weird Islanders: The Podcast! and all of our podcasts any way you can. All of it helps to raise the show’s profile and maybe could get us another fancy sponsor to sell out to in the near future. Leave us a five star review on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

All Islanders Anxiety podcasts are available on: