Islanders News: All those miles just to spin their wheels

The Western road trip was such a weird experience. (Not that I was there, thankfully. Would’ve been a frustrating use of tourism dollars and PTO). The Islanders only salvaged one win, via shootout vs. the worst team. Yet they did salvage four out of a potential eight points, and the coaching staff wasn’t totally wrong in saying they did a lot of good things: they’ve arguably shored up some things, like the power play and 5-on-5 defense.

But the overall results do not feel unjust, particularly when blowing third-period lead after third-period lead. NHL .500 is the path to ruin.

It’s all a bit of an echo back to the early Capuano era, which is to say: The coaching isn’t all that, but the roster ain’t great, either. So the target of your largest portion of blame probably depends on your personal philosophy, or what you think of facial hair rules.

Anyway, the 7th-place Islanders — but tied with the Devils! — return to the east and resume play on Thanksgiving Eve, part of two home games in four days vs. the second-place(!) Flyers. They could totally win two of the next three and be in a sunnier standings position at the weekend.

But would it change your view of who they are?

Islanders News

