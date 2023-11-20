Islanders Anxiety - Episode 263 - Alone in the Dark

Mike and Dan try to make sense of the Islanders’ bizarre road trip through Western Canada and discuss a possible change behind the bench.

In eventful losses to the Oilers, Canucks and Kraken and a shootout win in Calgary, the Islanders followed similar scripts: play okay, take a lead, then disintegrate in the third period with careless penalties and all around unstructured play. While gaining four out of eight points is better than none, this team’s established “insanely psychotic” way of playing isn’t going to help them win many games.

And many of the problems fall on head coach Lane Lambert, who may be out of time and out of a job by the time you hear this.

We also discuss the upcoming Thanksgiving week schedule and a column from The Twilight Zone (aka Larry Brooks’s column in the New York Post). Not a lot makes sense right now.

