Islanders Gameday News: First visit to the Capital

I am by no means predicting a win tonight vs. the Capitals — who can predict anything with this team? — but remember when it used to be really dreadful for the Isles to visit D.C. or Pittsburgh? You could count on, at best, a frustrating OT or shootout loss, and hope something “Really?! This too?” doesn’t happen like Jack Hillen receiving facial reconstruction via slapshot.

Those days are over, as those two aging squads live out their window’s twilight years.

Again, it’s not like the Isles are in some superior position, but at least the days are long gone of going into these meetings wondering how bad it’s gonna be.

The Islanders face the Capitals in the arena that’s maybe still named after a telecom company, or maybe a bank or a tire company (not sure, and not checking, “The Capital Center in Landover, Maryland” had a much better ring to it, and it didn’t change every five years) at 7:00 p.m. EDT tonight.

Zdeno Chara plays for neither team, but he probably still could. Nicklas Backstrom is back-strom with the Capitals after major hip surgery, but they announced Wednesday he’s taking some time away. Patrick Kane buyers beware.

Islanders News

Previewing tonight. Both teams have had a wee bit of rest. [Isles]

Wednesday practice updates: Scott Mayfield will travel with the team, and Hudson Fasching appeared to be in the rotation while Oliver Wahlstrom was an extra. [THN]

Fasching is itching to get back in there. [Post]

Tickets for the Feb. 18 outdoor game vs. the Smurfs at, we’ll call it Giants-Or-Jets-Stadium, are now on sale. Lou Lamoriello is looking forward to it. [Isles | Post]

Some Islanders have played outdoors before, a bunch are looking forward to it again. [THN]

What was it like to work with Lou Lamoriello? One guy dares to share. (Fluff warning: Don’t get your intrigue radar up, it’s all flowery praise.) [THN]

