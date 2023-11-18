Islanders Gameday News: Finish the trip strong

The season isn’t over yet, folks. It has been a hellish November so far, and lately, an awful road trip to be sure. But a win tonight would mean the New York Islanders finished their trip to the northwest with a .500 record—perhaps the ugliest version of it at 1-1-2, to say nothing of the on-ice product, but .500 nonetheless. Less than .500 may not tank the season as I feared on Sunday, but let’s avoid finding that out the hard way.

They visit the Calgary Flames to close out this trip, and the Flames have fallen far below expectations this season, too.

Islanders News

A preview of tonight’s game.

Ethan Sears notes what I did, that the playoffs are far from out of the question because other than the Rangers, the Metro has been middling. [NY Post]

Andrew Gross asks the question many in the comments have wondered about: Should Lou Lamoriello be allowed to hire another full-time coach, or should he be feeling the heat for his roster, too? [Newsday]

If he does get to pick a new coach—interim or otherwise—here are the candidates he might consider. God, I will be so disappointed if it’s John Hynes, who has never won anywhere. [NY Post]

In any event, some kind of change does feel inevitable, so says Stefen Rosner in this mailbag. [THN]

But maybe the change is a shake-up trade, perhaps with tonight’s opponent, who has some good defensemen for sale. And Elliotte Friedman speculated about the Islanders after pointing out that Lamoriello had been pretty active at the GM meetings earlier this week. [THN]

Elsewhere

Yesterday’s NHL scores include, out in Sweden, the Detroit Red Wings blowing a 2-0 third-period lead to lose 3-2 in regulation to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Also, the Winnipeg Jets held off the Buffalo Sabres for a regulation win.