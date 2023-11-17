Kraken 4*, Islanders 3 (SO): Team woes continue as Isles lose seventh straight

This Bizarro New York Islanders team scores lots of power play goals and can’t kill a penalty. The Islanders once again gave up three power play goals. They scored twice on the man advantage, along with an even strength goal from Casey Cizikas.

They blew two separate one goal leads and then couldn’t convert in the shootout with several chances to win the game.

You know it’s bad when everyone’s saying that at least the Islanders picked up a point here.

[NHL Gamecenter | Game Summary | Event Summary | Natural Stat Trick]

Anders Lee picked up a much needed goal early on the power play off a pass from Bo Horvat to give the Islanders the lead.

The Captain strikes on the power play! pic.twitter.com/pWMb6Znbi9 — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 17, 2023

Obviously, you all knew that wouldn’t last, and on two separate Scott Mayfield penalties (one for delay of game, one for slashing), the Kraken picked up two power play goals. Matty Beniers tied the game and Alex Wennberg gave the Kraken the lead.

But the Islanders would kill a Sebastian Aho penalty early in the second period, so maybe things were turning around, temporarily.

Casey Cizikas scored the only even strength goal of the game, off a great set up from Ryan Pulock to Mat Barzal.

What a play! pic.twitter.com/EMZz8CpFUF — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 17, 2023

Then, the Islanders would reclaim the lead after Vince Dunn took a holding penalty early in the third. Noah Dobson’s shot from the blue line would go past Philipp Grubauer, making it 3-2 Islanders.

WHAT A SHOT. pic.twitter.com/g13wq9iW0K — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 17, 2023

It wouldn’t last, though, as a few minutes later, Lee took a slashing penalty, and Kailer Yamamoto scored to make it 3-3.

The Islanders had a late power play opportunity in the third but couldn’t score on it, and ultimately the game would go to overtime.

In OT, Brock Nelson and Matty Beniers were called for holding and interference, respectively. Neither team could score in the five minutes of three on three, and so the game would go to a shootout.

In the eight round shootout, Bo Horvat and Oliver Wahlstrom scored for the Islanders, and Oliver Bjorkstrand, Jordan Eberle, and Kailer Yamamoto scored for the Kraken.

Up Next

Next, the western road trip from hell continues as the Islanders head to Calgary to take on the Flames on Saturday at 7pm EST.