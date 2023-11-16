 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Islanders Gameday News: Sure, let’s do this again

The Islanders’ DOA road trip continues south of the border, briefly.

By Dominik
/ new
New York Islanders v Vancouver Canucks
Can we please not?
Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

The Islanders did what they do and found a new way to blow a multi-goal lead last night in Vancouver, and now they’ll visit Seattle to face the Kraken, who also lost last night in OT.

Leave your First Islanders Goal picks for tonight here.

Islanders News

  • It’s the same story, again. Will this coaching staff be around when they return to Long Island? [LHH]
  • Well, they got a point. [NHL]
  • Kind of ruined Bo Horvat’s return to Vancouver though. [Newsday]
  • “Reeling” and “brutal,” says the Post headline. [Post]
  • Leon Draisaitl was fined $5,000 for his brutal slash/crosscheck to Bo Horvat’s lower leg, and Horvat agrees it looked “pretty dirty.” [Newsday]
  • Anthony Beauvillier is settling into his Canucks life (where he wears #72, because that team doesn’t have arbitrary nonsensical rules dictated by an old guy with a schtick). [Post]
  • Matt Moulson reflects on his Islanders days and top memories, like that first playoff game where he scored the first goal. [THN]
  • The win moves Vancouver to first in the West. So, no shame there, right? [AP]
  • But they should remember Horvat fondly, many say: “Horvat took bullet after bullet for a management group that was utterly inept at building a playoff team around a core group of legitimate NHL stars.” [Vancouver is Awesome]

Elsewhere

Three other games last night in the NHL, including the Flyers beating the Hurricanes.

Oh. Oh! I dare you not to tear up at this, for Kyle Okposo’s 1,000th game (warning, it is like...half an hour long, so maybe skim around...his kids at the beginning though, and his sister around 3:10...also they got a robot to speak at around 20:34, AI is amazing):

  • The Sabres, who can’t really afford it, will be without Tage Thompson for at least a month. [AP]
  • The Flames are “balancing priorities” after a miserable start to the season. [Sportsnet]

Next Up In New York Islanders Podcasts

Loading comments...