Islanders Gameday News: Sure, let’s do this again

The Islanders did what they do and found a new way to blow a multi-goal lead last night in Vancouver, and now they’ll visit Seattle to face the Kraken, who also lost last night in OT.

Islanders News

It’s the same story, again. Will this coaching staff be around when they return to Long Island? [LHH]

Well, they got a point. [NHL]

Kind of ruined Bo Horvat’s return to Vancouver though. [Newsday]

“Reeling” and “brutal,” says the Post headline. [Post]

Leon Draisaitl was fined $5,000 for his brutal slash/crosscheck to Bo Horvat’s lower leg, and Horvat agrees it looked “pretty dirty.” [Newsday]

Anthony Beauvillier is settling into his Canucks life (where he wears #72, because that team doesn’t have arbitrary nonsensical rules dictated by an old guy with a schtick). [Post]

Matt Moulson reflects on his Islanders days and top memories, like that first playoff game where he scored the first goal. [THN]

The win moves Vancouver to first in the West. So, no shame there, right? [AP]

But they should remember Horvat fondly, many say: “Horvat took bullet after bullet for a management group that was utterly inept at building a playoff team around a core group of legitimate NHL stars.” [Vancouver is Awesome]

#Isles Lane Lambert on team dropping to 0-4 in OTs: "Missed assignments. That's it. There's nothing else you can say. It's man on man. If you don't get your assignment, it ends up in the back of your net."



Quinn Hughes broke in alone. Pelech, Barzal, Horvat on ice for #Isles — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) November 16, 2023

Elsewhere

Three other games last night in the NHL, including the Flyers beating the Hurricanes.

Oh. Oh! I dare you not to tear up at this, for Kyle Okposo’s 1,000th game (warning, it is like...half an hour long, so maybe skim around...his kids at the beginning though, and his sister around 3:10...also they got a robot to speak at around 20:34, AI is amazing):