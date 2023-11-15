Islanders at Canucks [Game #15 thread of self-loathing]

The mood is dreadful and perilous in Islanders Country as Long Island’s best continue a Western road trip of doom.

They took care of the easy one Monday night, serving up the all-but-assured victory for the Oilers after their coaching change but creating suspense by not blowing it until well into the third.

Tonight, rational folk would expect a much easier time for their opponents, as the Vancouver Canucks (11-3-1) have become Canada’s Team under former fired-coach-turned-broadcaster-turned-savior Rick Tocchet.

(Speaking of Tocchet, U.S. viewers note that tonight’s game is on TNT, not MSG.)

No surprises here:

#Isles at morning skate



Barzal-Horvat-Holmstrom

Engvall-Nelson-Palmieri

Lee-Pageau-Wahlstrom

Martin-Cizikas-Clutterbuck

(Extras: Fasching, Gauthier)

Pelech-Dobson

Romanov-Pulock

Aho-Mayfield

(Extra:Bolduc)

Sorokin (starter’s net)

Varlamov — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) November 15, 2023

Enjoy late-night misery with us, won’t you?