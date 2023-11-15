Islanders at Canucks [Game #15 thread of self-loathing]

The mood is dreadful and perilous in Islanders Country as Long Island’s best continue a Western road trip of doom.
They took care of the easy one Monday night, serving up the all-but-assured victory for the Oilers after their coaching change but creating suspense by not blowing it until well into the third.
Tonight, rational folk would expect a much easier time for their opponents, as the Vancouver Canucks (11-3-1) have become Canada’s Team under former fired-coach-turned-broadcaster-turned-savior Rick Tocchet.
(Speaking of Tocchet, U.S. viewers note that tonight’s game is on TNT, not MSG.)
No surprises here:
#Isles at morning skate— Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) November 15, 2023
Barzal-Horvat-Holmstrom
Engvall-Nelson-Palmieri
Lee-Pageau-Wahlstrom
Martin-Cizikas-Clutterbuck
(Extras: Fasching, Gauthier)
Pelech-Dobson
Romanov-Pulock
Aho-Mayfield
(Extra:Bolduc)
Sorokin (starter’s net)
Varlamov
Enjoy late-night misery with us, won’t you?
