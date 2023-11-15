Islanders Gameday News: Horvat returns to Vancouver

The New York Islanders continue their northwestern sojourn tonight on Canada’s Pacific coast, visiting the white-hot Vancouver Canucks. Indeed, it is the first time former Canucks’ captain Bo Horvat returns to his first NHL home. Perhaps that is why tonight’s 10:00 p.m. ET start is on TNT. But there will also probably be a painful amount of love for TNT’s old buddy, Canucks coach Rick Tocchet.
The Islanders are on a five-game losing streak and have fallen below NHL .500. On the other side of the ice, the Canucks are 11-3-1, second in the Pacific Division, and almost at the point where they need only play .500 hockey the rest of the way to make the playoffs. That said, even their fans acknowledge that they’re on a PDO bender (PDO measures shooting percentage and save percentage, and both are way high, unsustainably high, for the Canucks). But hey, bank the points however you can.
That does mean, for the optimistic Islander fan, that Vancouver’s luck could run out at any time—maybe tonight, even. Last season, when the Islanders made this trip, the only win they got was in Vancouver, despite new friend Horvat scoring twice against them. Let’s all be optimistic tonight. It’s all we got right now, frankly.
Islanders News
- Recaps from Monday night’s loss to the Edmonton Oilers since there were no bits yesterday. [LHH | Islanders | Newsday | NY Post | THN | NYI Skinny]
- A preview of tonight’s game.
- Horvat is both “nervous and excited” for his first game back where he was captain. [Islanders | Newsday | NY Post | THN]
- Casey Cizikas clarified his angry comments after Saturday’s loss. [Newsday]
- It’s tough to tell what’s wrong with the Islanders, exactly, and why they keep collapsing in the third period. [The Athletic]
- But what’s concerning is that Lane Lambert doesn’t seem to have any idea either. It’s kind of his job to know. [NY Post]
- The latest prospect report.
- Matt Moulson! He chats with Stefen Rosner about his Islander days. [THN]
- Leon Draisaitl was fined for cross-checking Horvat’s legs on Monday, which the league called a “dangerous trip.” [THN]
- A new Islanders Award Winners, highlighting Billy Smith’s Conn Smythe-winning 1983 Cup run. [LHH]
- The night before Thanksgiving is always the night when the Isles do their food drive with Island Harvest.
The #Isles have partnered with @IslandHarvest and @StopandShop to help those in our community this holiday season.— New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 15, 2023
On Nov. 22nd, fans who donate eight or more nonperishable food items will receive a voucher for two tickets to a home game!
Elsewhere
Monday night featured only one other game besides Islanders-Oilers: The Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken. Many more games last night, including the Pittsburgh Penguins’ fifth straight win, another win for the Washington Capitals, and another loss for the New Jersey Devils—just like 2019 again.
- The Oilers’ win meant former Rangers AHL coach Kris Knoblauch won his debut, a home game against the Islanders, just like the guy he replaced: Jay Woodcroft in February 2022. It was a “crazy 48 hours” for the new guy. [Sportsnet]
- Woodcroft took the fall for bad goaltending, though. [TSN] Connor McDavid says he never lost the room. [Sportsnet] McDavid also “didn’t see it coming.” [TSN]
- Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy practiced for the first time this season. [NHL]
- The Buffalo Sabres got blown out on home ice last night by the Boston Bruins, but it was old friend Kyle Okposo’s 1,000th game. [NHL]
- More bad news for the Sabres: Tage Thompson left the game after taking a shot to the wrist, and he is likely going to miss “significant time.” [NHL]
- The Calgary Flames’ poor start and reconsideration of extensions, which may require a rebuild, is a blessing in disguise. [THN]
- The Seattle Kraken likely will not release Shane Wright to go play in World Juniors. [Sportsnet]
- The Global Series takes four teams to Sweden, including the Ottawa Senators. Coach D.J. Smith says it’s like a “reset.” [TSN]
- Jaromir Jagr is a lock to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, but because he won’t stop playing abroad, he is not yet eligible. [The Athletic]
- NHLPA Executive Director Marty Walsh calls out the Arizona Coyotes for playing in a college arena. [Sportsnet]
- The NHL GMs are meeting and discussing overtime rule changes and cut-resistant equipment. [NHL | Sportsnet]
