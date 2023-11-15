Islanders Gameday News: Horvat returns to Vancouver

The New York Islanders continue their northwestern sojourn tonight on Canada’s Pacific coast, visiting the white-hot Vancouver Canucks. Indeed, it is the first time former Canucks’ captain Bo Horvat returns to his first NHL home. Perhaps that is why tonight’s 10:00 p.m. ET start is on TNT. But there will also probably be a painful amount of love for TNT’s old buddy, Canucks coach Rick Tocchet.

FIG Picks for tonight go here.

The Islanders are on a five-game losing streak and have fallen below NHL .500. On the other side of the ice, the Canucks are 11-3-1, second in the Pacific Division, and almost at the point where they need only play .500 hockey the rest of the way to make the playoffs. That said, even their fans acknowledge that they’re on a PDO bender (PDO measures shooting percentage and save percentage, and both are way high, unsustainably high, for the Canucks). But hey, bank the points however you can.

That does mean, for the optimistic Islander fan, that Vancouver’s luck could run out at any time—maybe tonight, even. Last season, when the Islanders made this trip, the only win they got was in Vancouver, despite new friend Horvat scoring twice against them. Let’s all be optimistic tonight. It’s all we got right now, frankly.

Islanders News

The #Isles have partnered with @IslandHarvest and @StopandShop to help those in our community this holiday season.



On Nov. 22nd, fans who donate eight or more nonperishable food items will receive a voucher for two tickets to a home game! — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 15, 2023

Elsewhere

Monday night featured only one other game besides Islanders-Oilers: The Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken. Many more games last night, including the Pittsburgh Penguins’ fifth straight win, another win for the Washington Capitals, and another loss for the New Jersey Devils—just like 2019 again.