Oilers 4 (EN), Islanders 1: You’ve seen this one before

It’s been a bit of a tense time in the Isles-sphere lately, with the team looking listless on the ice and fan-favorite players telling fans to stay home. But this loss might really be the icing on the garbage cake.

After taking a quick lead in what looked like a statement from Mat Barzal, the New York Islanders couldn’t put the puck past a goalie currently sporting a .867 save percentage. Instead, they had another third period collapse, giving up two power play goals and a shorthanded empty netter to drop their second game in a row 4-1.

Well, as mentioned above, the highlight of the evening for the Islanders was Mat Barzal’s opening goal.

The Islanders looked motivated and energized, but really their next best chance after the Barzal goal was when Cal Clutterbuck took a shot that went off Stuart Skinner’s glove and then hit the post.

Connor McDavid, who really does seem to be injured (Anders Lee beat him to the puck notably in this game, which is... worrying if you’re Connor McDavid), is still very good, and hit the post on a good look against Sorokin.

Leon Draisaitl would tie the game up near the end of the first, 1-1.

Early in the second period, the Islanders went on the power play, but the Oilers killed it off. Draisaitl was called for tripping halfway through the second, but just three seconds later, Anders Lee negated that with an interference penalty.

Warren Foegele hit Scott Mayfield hard while he was crouched down reaching for a puck, pushing him face first into the boards. He ended up with a cut on his cheek and missed a little bit of the start of the third, but was back on the bench fairly quickly.

Simon Holmstrom took a tripping penalty, and just 9 seconds later, Zach Hyman scored to give the Oilers the 2-1 lead. A few minutes later, Ryan Pulock took a delay of game penalty for putting the puck over the glass, and Connor McDavid scored on a shot that Sorokin seemed to have and then lost track of as it trickled in the net behind him, making it 3-1.

At that point, we all really knew the Islanders weren’t getting back into it, especially after some good chances from the Nelson line didn’t amount to much.

The Islanders had a late power play opportunity, but not long after they pulled Sorokin to make it a 6 on 4, Evander Kane was able to score shorthanded, sealing the Oilers’ 4-1 win.

Lane Lambert’s seat should be pretty hot right now.

Up Next

Next, the Islanders continue their western Canada road trip and take on old friend Anthony Beauvillier and the 11-3-1 Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at 10pm EST.