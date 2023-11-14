Islanders Award Winners: Billy Smith, Conn Smythe Trophy, 1983

Attention: This episode immediately follows the Billy Smith/Roland Melanson Jennings Trophy episode posted last week. If you have not yet, please stop this episode and listen to that one.

For much of the 1982-83 regular season, the Islanders did not look like three-time defending Stanley Cup champions, let alone a team that could win the Cup again. They were old and occasionally leaky, and sometimes they seemed downright disinterested.

But once the playoffs started, the “real” Islanders showed up again, led by the man they called “The Money Goalie.”

Billy Smith didn’t take losing lightly. And he didn’t like being the weak link or the feeling of letting his friends down. After a series against a pesky playoff-debuting Washington team that required the aid of creasemate Roland Melanson to win, Smith became a man on a mission. He battled and scrambled and pushed and parried his way through series victories against the Rangers and Bruins before eventually dismantling the cocky, high-flying Edmonton Oilers and angering all of Canada in the process.

No matter what the Oilers did on the ice or what their coach/GM said or what the media printed, Smith gave it back in spades, refusing to concede even an inch. When the Cup final was over, and Smith was rightfully awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP, he continued to vocally lay waste to the people that had made him Public Enemy No. 1 in his home country.

Perhaps more than anyone, Smith felt the condescension or dismissiveness people had for the Islanders despite their success. And he was determined to make them pay for their insolence.

Hooo, boy. This is a fun one. We also touch on the Islanders’ other three Conn Smythe winners and a few that missed out despite some outstanding postseason performances. Guess that’s the price you pay for playing on one of the greatest teams ever assembled.

