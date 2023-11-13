Islanders Anxiety - Episode 262 - We Saw It Coming

Mike and Dan lament a fruitless, frustrating week for the Islanders that left fans, coaches and players pissed off in equal measure.

In losses to the Wild, Bruins and Capitals, the Islanders didn’t play that poorly and had chances to win. But blown third periods, costly mistakes and ineffective play from key players left them with a four game losing streak and a road trip to Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest looming.

Fans want coach Lane Lambert fired, which irrigated fiery forward Casey Cizikas and left everyone feeling that the circus was back in town. It’s a tough spot with a lot of questions and few answers.

In the second half, we look at what could be a truly disastrous trip and get to another (non-Toronto) edition of Master Leaf Theatre. Also, Mike tells us about running into several members of the Capitals at the Garden City Hotel and making them feel properly “welcomed” to Long Island.

Tonight’s Master Leaf Theatre features master Oilers scribe, Mark Spector.

