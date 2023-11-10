Islanders News: Bruins 5, Islanders 2

The New York Islanders dropped last night’s game to the Boston Bruins. Ilya Sorokin got the start, his first one on the road this season. Lane Lambert also healthy scratched Pierre Engvall, whose turnover led directly to the Minnesota Wild’s dagger fourth goal on Tuesday night.

The Islanders tied the game at 1-1 on a power play goal that Brock Nelson smacked out of the air. Despite entering the third period behind, they tied the game again at 2-2 on another shorthanded goal for Simon Holmstrom, who combined again with J-G Pageau on an odd-man rush.

But the Bruins quickly re-took the lead on that same third-period power play and tacked on two more goals for a 5-2 victory. Charlie Coyle completed his first career hat trick with an empty-net goal.

I get the reasoning behind Lambert scratching Engvall. Accountability is a good thing—Al Arbour famously scratched Denis Potvin. It sends a shockwave through the room and passes along the message that you, too, can be scratched. And as Dan pointed out on Twitter, it was unlikely the Islanders were going to leave TD Garden with a win no matter who was in the lineup.

But I gotta say that I think it is a questionable decision, to say the least, to scratch a player from your best and most consistent line. I just hope that it was a one-game punishment and not a decision to “ice the best lineup” because if that’s the logic, it’s not logical. Lambert’s explanation at least indicates it’s the former.

Lambert will not disclose why Engvall was a healthy scratch, only that he had a conversation with Engvall and will keep that private. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) November 10, 2023

The Islanders, now 1-2-2 in their last five contests, return home tomorrow for one game against the Washington Capitals before shipping off to the Northwest. Let’s all hope it’s a nice regulation win.

