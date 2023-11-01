Islanders News: November on the road

The New York Islanders have two days between games, which means we’re bored around here. They hit the road tomorrow night to kick off their road-heavy November schedule with a visit to the Washington Capitals, who have not looked especially good to start the year but who have won three straight games.

In the meantime, some reading.

Islanders News

Hey, some consistency: Scott Mayfield skated with the team for the second day in a row yesterday. [Isles DTD] This was after joining them for morning skate on Monday. [Newsday]

Lane Lambert’s line swap in the last two games turned a micro problem into a macro problem. [THN]

Arthur Staple, back writing about the Islanders, has eight thoughts on the Islanders after eight games. As you might imagine, some ups and downs. [The Athletic]

Andrew Gross shares a similar sentiment. It’s a 102-point pace, but they have left some points on the table, too. [Newsday]

One of the ups has been the Isles’ version of the Perfection Line. What makes that unit so good? You know the one. [THN]

In the spirit of Halloween, this edition of Questions and Isles asks the guys if they believe in ghosts. There are some really good answers in there, particularly from Hudson Fasching, Ryan Pulock, and Semyon Varlamov.

The Bridgeport Report covers a couple of losses over the weekend for the B-Isles.

The Skinny from Monday night’s game. [NYI Skinny]

Matt Martin discusses his viral clip of chirping Detroit Red Wings forward Drew Miller ten years ago. “Go dye your hair.” [THN]

Dan wraps up Mike Bossy’s Calder-winning season of 1977-78 in Islanders Award Winners. [LHH]

Not sure if this is true considering it’s more than three months away, but I mean that image is, so maybe they’re doing jersey reveals? I don’t remember hearing about it, but of course I’m not really the media. Anyway, we’ll keep you posted.

Stadium Series media day at MetLife pic.twitter.com/lLjDEPh9uy — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) November 1, 2023

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include only two games: A 4-1 drubbing of the Toronto Maple Leafs on home ice by the Los Angeles Kings, and a 5-2 Vancouver Canucks home win, featuring the second hat trick of Elias Pettersson’s career, over the Nashville Predators.