Islanders News: Waiver dancing

With the NHL season beginning Tuesday — I know that’s a shock when the Isles don’t start till Saturday — yesterday, Sunday, was a big waivers day around the league as teams made moves to become salary cap compliant and to set their opening rosters.

The waiver activity did not include the Islanders.

That may mean that Simon Holmstrom, still waiver-exempt, will be the guy drawing the initial Bridgeport assignment to get the 24-man camp roster down to 23. Or maybe someone turns up on IR.

Either way, we’ll get an answer for Saturday, until conditions change again. There’s pretty much no way in hell that Ross Johnston is in the lineup to take on the Sabres, but he may very well be on the 23-man roster to take on the NHL pressbox.

Islanders News

Where will the Isles go with left wing on the Bo-Barzal line? That seems to be the main question for the final week of camp. [THN]

Oliver Wahlstrom’s spot on the roster seems safe. For now. [Newsday] But what about Ross vs. Simon? [Post]

For Semyon Varlamov, the goal was always to stay on Long Island. [Newsday]

The Bridgeport Islanders are teaming up with a nonprofit to help the homeless. [CT Post]

Speaking of Bridgeport, Tanner Fritz returned for family reasons. One can only assume his family was ashamed of his association with the Rangers. [CT Post]

This is not Islanders news any longer, except it is: Josh Bailey notched a goal and assist in his final preseason appearance, but he was still released from his PTO by the Senators. He’s still a one-team guy, officially. Conventional wisdom is the Senators are probably going to have Josh Norris on LTIR while announcing a re-signing of Shane Pinto, which would leave no room for Bailey In Chains.

Elsewhere