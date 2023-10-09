Islanders News: Waiver dancing

With the NHL season beginning Tuesday — I know that’s a shock when the Isles don’t start till Saturday — yesterday, Sunday, was a big waivers day around the league as teams made moves to become salary cap compliant and to set their opening rosters.
The waiver activity did not include the Islanders.
That may mean that Simon Holmstrom, still waiver-exempt, will be the guy drawing the initial Bridgeport assignment to get the 24-man camp roster down to 23. Or maybe someone turns up on IR.
Either way, we’ll get an answer for Saturday, until conditions change again. There’s pretty much no way in hell that Ross Johnston is in the lineup to take on the Sabres, but he may very well be on the 23-man roster to take on the NHL pressbox.
Islanders News
- Where will the Isles go with left wing on the Bo-Barzal line? That seems to be the main question for the final week of camp. [THN]
- Oliver Wahlstrom’s spot on the roster seems safe. For now. [Newsday] But what about Ross vs. Simon? [Post]
- For Semyon Varlamov, the goal was always to stay on Long Island. [Newsday]
- The Bridgeport Islanders are teaming up with a nonprofit to help the homeless. [CT Post]
- Speaking of Bridgeport, Tanner Fritz returned for family reasons. One can only assume his family was ashamed of his association with the Rangers. [CT Post]
- This is not Islanders news any longer, except it is: Josh Bailey notched a goal and assist in his final preseason appearance, but he was still released from his PTO by the Senators. He’s still a one-team guy, officially. Conventional wisdom is the Senators are probably going to have Josh Norris on LTIR while announcing a re-signing of Shane Pinto, which would leave no room for Bailey In Chains.
Elsewhere
- Despite questions around their team, the Sens say they’re confident. [TSN]
- The NHL would like you to know that 18 games are nationally televised this week, almost all of them before the Isles and Sabres (not nationally televised) get underway. [NHL]
- The Leafs needed to get under the cap, so they traded Sam Lafferty to Vancouver for a fifth, and waived Martin Jones. The Canucks like Lafferty’s “grit and sandpaper,” while the Leafs like “$1.15 million no longer on our books.” [Sportsnet]
- Lafferty was one of several moves the Canucks made. [Sportsnet]
- Jonathan Drouin attempts to revive his career in Colorado. [ESPN]
- Zach Aston-Reese, one of those bottom-sixers who was supposed to be a brilliant signing in Toronto, has signed a two-way deal with the Red Wings. [TSN]
- Joel Armia has sure fallen, though he still makes a ton of money. The Habs put him on waivers. [Sportsnet]
