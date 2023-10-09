Islanders Anxiety - Episode 267 - My Favorite Thing and My Least Favorite Thing

Mike and Dan begin their eighth season of Islanders coverage by looking at the preseason and ahead to changes in the team’s media coverage, and making oddly specific predictions.

While Mat Barzal looked like a man on a mission during the exhibition season, his teammates mainly went through the motions. Most importantly, no one was hurt and Kyle Palmieri did eventually return from his still-undisclosed injury. Contrary to popular belief, there were some new faces in camp. Although most of them ended up in Bridgeport this past weekend, they could still play a part in the upcoming season.

In the second half, the hosts examine the home/season opener against Buffalo on Oct. 14 and the many storylines that can be ignited with either a win or a loss. They discuss the terrifying opening month and spending yet another season on the margins. They also cover a shift in the Islanders’ media coverage at The Athletic and the wrong guy at the wrong time who as since moved on.

Finally, we get to some very specific predictions for who could score certain goals, who might be traded, who might come back and just how often some players will see the ice over the next 82 games. No matter what happens, we’ll be right alongside you the entire time.

