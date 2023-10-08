Islanders News: Work to do

The Islanders completed their preseason game schedule with a back-to-back, weekend dud. A close loss in Philadelphia with the Islanders’ mostly Bridgeport-bound lineup was followed by an uninspiring 3-0 home loss to the Devils — and not their A squad — by an Islanders lineup that we can mostly expect to be in place when the real season opens Saturday against the Sabres.

Preseason is notoriously fool’s gold for predicting what’s to come, but that won’t stop us from being unsettled by the 2-4 record and the persistent “still work to do” post-game vibes throughout.

The Isles now have a week to prepare and refine.

Islanders News

Perhaps one bright side was that Kyle Palmieri made his preseason game debut? He’s a guy who’s really important and helpful when healthy, but at age 32 and with a variety of injuries over the past two seasons, that’s not something to be counted on.

The power play though? Still waiting. “The chances we gave up, that can’t happen in the regular season. We’ll have to clean that up because that was something that bit us last year.” [Three Takeaways | Isles]

Coming off a serious ACL injury, it’s not surprising to see Oliver Wahlstrom needing time to get up to speed. But, nonetheless: He still needs to get up to speed. [THN]

With the roster cut to 24, perhaps the battle for the final spot is between Simon Holmstrom and Ross Johnston. [Post]

Perhaps stoking competition, the Isles have been in no rush to cut their roster all the way down. [Newsday]

“You don’t want to sit with this one for a week,” Brock Nelson said on the morning before the Isles laid an 0-3 egg they’ll have to sit with for a week. [THN]

Island Ice: Andrew Gross has a really fun conversation with Mark Parrish and gets ready for the season. [Newsday podcast]

Yesterday in Isles History: The franchise debuted, with Ed Westfall as its first captain. [Isles]

