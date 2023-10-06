Islanders Preseason News: We learned nothing

We are to that stage of training camp.

The Islanders finish their preseason schedule with back-to-back games, the road game last night in Philly followed by a home game against the Devils tonight.

So last night drew the more “inexperienced” (read: mostly not making the team) lineup, while tonight will presumably have a more crowd-pleasing crew of mostly NHL regulars.

Results were predictable, especially with the Flyers dressing most of their anticipated opening night lineup. This built-in excuse was even baked into the official site’s recap.

Tonight may be a little more telling — who slots at left wing on line 1? What does the bottom six look like? And are these previews for opening night, or last auditions before Lane Lambert has a week to adjust?

Islanders News

Three Takeaways: Nice opportunistic breakaway goal from Karson Kuhlman. Sebastian Aho and Samuel Bolduc each got looks in their battle for the 6th spot. But overall: “Far too often tonight when we were in on the forecheck we turned off people and we’re guessing,” Lane Lambert said. “That’s not our hockey.” [Isles]

Kyle Palmieri is skating with the team and aims to be available for opening night. [Post]

We repeat: Aho and Bolduc battle for the 6th D spot. [Newsday]

Mathew Barzal discusses his move to the wing: He knows he still needs to use his skating and fly “all over the ice,” and he doesn’t mind the role change — anything to win. [Athletic]

Here are new food items at the arena in Elmont this year, the kinds of things that sound delicious and “Sure, why not? It’s only $23!” when you’re tipsy and happy during the second intermission of a blowout victory. There are special cocktails and keepsake mugs that probably run even more than that. (This will shock you, but prices aren’t listed in the article.) [Isles]

[couple days ago in] Isles History: Anders Lee named captain. He’s a couple seasons short of tying Denis Potvin for the longest tenure with the “C” in franchise history. [Isles]

Elsewhere