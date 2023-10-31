Islanders News: Point lost to the Wings

The only thing more frustrating last night than the officials’ bizarre, conflicting interpretations of broken sticks was the Islanders’ maddening cough-up of a 2-0 third-period lead in the eventual overtime loss.

After the referees started randomly calling penalties in the second, there was an aggravating sequence where Simon Holmstrom was called for “slashing” when he reached for the puck and a Wing broke his own stick on the attempted shot, followed by J-G Pageau’s stick — while already shorthanded — breaking in similar fashion, with no equalizing or make-up call.

But Casey Cizikas delivered a Classic Cizikas moment on the PK, forcing a turnover, leading up the left wing, and then turning on the jets from the neutral zone in to pot the game’s first goal past Ville Husso. It was one of those moments that will be forgotten, part of an early-season, overtime loss — except it’s the kind of Cizikan (can we make that a word?) effort, situational awareness and decision-making that will define our memory of his career, which is now up to 827 combined NHL regular season and playoff games.

Cizikas was the intermission interview for Shannon Hogan, who asked about the plan heading into the third, and Cizikas outlined exactly what the Isles needed to do. Except after getting themselves an early insurance goal from Noah Dobson...they didn’t do that.

Damn it.

Islanders News

About last night:

More:

Elsewhere

