Red Wings 4, Islanders 3 (OT): Isles salvage a point after giving up two goal lead

Well, that one stung a bit. The New York Islanders had an opportunity to put the Detroit Red Wings away after going up 2-0, and then promptly gave up three goals in fairly quick succession to find themselves on the back foot.

A power play goal from Bo Horvat stopped the Islanders from coming away from this one empty handed against a team they might be competing with for a playoff spot, but it was also weak play in overtime on his part that contributed to Lucas Raymond’s game winner.

[NHL Gamecenter | Game Summary | Event Summary | Natural Stat Trick]

It was a low event start to the game, with Ville Husso making some big saves on the Horvat/Barzal/Lee line. Neither team took a penalty nor found the scoresheet in the opening frame.

In the second period, the refs entered the game, calling JT Compher for the first penalty of the night, slashing, nearly 10 minutes in. The Red Wings killed that penalty, and went on their own man advantage after an Alex Romanov cross checking penalty, which the Islanders killed.

While still on that penalty kill, Cal Clutterbuck was called for a ten minute misconduct penalty, clearly angry at the officials for something, possibly related to his attempted hit on JT Compher.

Simon Holmstrom was called for slashing a few minutes later on a weak call. But Casey Cizikas took the puck the other way on the penalty kill and put it past Husso to open the scoring for the Islanders.

Casey Cizikas turned on the burners! pic.twitter.com/zNAo4LFrpX — NHL (@NHL) October 31, 2023

Compher took a shot that went off Sorokin and off the post, and at the other end Brock Nelson hit a post of his own, capping off what’s been a slow end to Brocktober for him.

Noah Dobson quickly made it 2-0 at the beginning of the third period, blasting the puck past Husso. It looked like Nelson might have gotten a piece of it, but the official scoring shows that it’s still Dobson’s goal.

New York goal!



Scored by Noah Dobson with 18:55 remaining in the 3rd period.



Assisted by Pierre Engvall.



New York: 2

Detroit: 0#DETvsNYI #Isles #LGRW pic.twitter.com/RcNguAGVLx — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) October 31, 2023

The good times would be over quickly, though, as Daniel Sprong (a guy I feel always scores against us?) cut the lead to 2-1. Barely two minutes later, Jake Walman made it 2-2, and then JT Compher made it 3-2, giving the Red Wings their first lead of the game.

But then, Sebastian Aho drew a tripping penalty from David Perron, sending the Islanders to the power play with about 5 minutes left in the period. Bo Horvat would score on a nice passing play from Mat Barzal and Noah Dobson to tie the game, sending us to overtime.

Bo Horvat rifles the power play one-timer past Husso to tie it up for the Islanders!#Isles pic.twitter.com/nFDo4O95qA — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) October 31, 2023

Unfortunately, just 1:25 into OT, Lucas Raymond would score off a pass from Compher to win the game for the Red Wings, giving the Islanders just one point out of a game they led 2-0 in the third.

Up Next

Next, the Islanders head to Washington DC and Capital One Arena to take on the Capitals, who are currently on a three game win streak.