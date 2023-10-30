Islanders vs. Red Wings [Game 8 thread]

The road-weary (I kid) Islanders are back at home yet again to close out October, this time hosting the high-scoring but not-exactly-winning Detroit Red Wings.

Like the Devils, the Wings score a lot — though they have one more regulation loss (5-3-1) in New Jersey and have stalled a bit after a hot start, bleeding goals in their last three games.

Alex DeBrincat has begun his return to Motor City on fire, to the delight of Senators fans who watched Pierre Dorian trade a lot for him, then get a pittance in return after DeBrincat forced his hand as an RFA-to-be. If you need to jog your memory, Thomas Greiss is twice-removed, having followed up his Wings tenure with a finale season with the Blues of the kind of quality that foretells an impending retirement.

As for today’s Isles, ton’t read anything too major into the line remix from last game, even though it was a cannon-less, shutout win. Things aren’t changin’ all that much:

Lambert said he switched Wahlstrom for Barzal on Horvat’s line because Horvat’s line wasn’t going. Liked what he saw after switch but said Barzal will be right back with Horvat next game. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) October 29, 2023

Random Journeyman Guy Who’s Now A Wing

Shayne Gostisbehere. You didn’t know, did you?