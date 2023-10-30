Islanders Anxiety - Episode 260 - Still on the Rails

Mike and Dan discuss the Islanders’ 2-1-0 week that banked them four big points and kept them in the thick of the Metro Division.

In games against the Avalanche and Senators, the Islanders played sloppy and undisciplined, resulting in a loss to one of the best teams in the NHL and a win against a young team with a bunch of distractions. They saw blown leads, costly turnovers, one terrible injury and a slew of careless penalties that made us wonder what anyone (other than Ilya Sorokin, who was brilliant in both) was thinking. Thankfully, they cleaned many of the problems up and had a quality game in Columbus that ended in a 2-0 shutout for a resurgent Semyon Varlamov, and left us in a better mood to end the weekend.

In the second half, we look forward to three upcoming games against beatable opponents that give the Islanders a chance to make some real strides early in the season. The finish by looking at the Bo-for-Beau trade a few months later, and at ESPN’s Frozen Frenzy, a good idea marred by the ESPNness of it all.

