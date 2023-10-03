Islanders Preseason News: Auditions continue in Devils blitz

The Islanders fielded what looked a lot like two-thirds opening-night, one-third audition kind of lineup last night, but their preseason meeting with the Devils in Newark turned into a bit of a track meet.

Of the 6-5 loss, Lane Lambert said it’s “not the way we want to play that team” — loose on structure in defensive coverage and the neutral zone.

Can’t argue that goals are fun though, especially in preseason.

#Isles Lane Lambert after 6-5 L to speedy #NJDevils : "That's not the way we want to play that team...I just didn't think we had enough structure tonight. Certain areas through the neutral zone and in our defensive zone...We have to be better." — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) October 3, 2023

Here’s one pretty setup from Bo Horvat to Mat Barzal:

Horvat to Barzal pic.twitter.com/XshoTZGYWt — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) October 3, 2023

Barzal scored twice, continuing his preseason (including scrimmages) that seems to reflect a renewed emphasis on getting shots on.

#Isles Horvat on Barzal: "I think he's just actually shooting it. I think that was everybody's knock on him before, he doesn't shoot the puck enough. He's proven what kind of shot he has this preseason. He's just got to continue to keep shooting [...] He's got a lethal shot." — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) October 3, 2023

Sebastian Aho (over 17 minutes, +3) also got a goal to bring it to 6-5. From Sunday (before Monday’s game):

"Taking a lot of pride in the defensive work and trying to get that under control before thinking about the offense. Before I was guessing a little bit and trying to get ahead of the play.”



Sebastian Aho, Samuel Bolduc and the #Isles sixth D spothttps://t.co/v5ayhDay5N — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) October 3, 2023

