Late Islanders Gameday News and Game 7 Thread: A rare October road game in Ohio

Crazy day, folks. Apologies for the late thread. Thank you for your patience.

Our lovely New York Islanders are in Ohio to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets and their goddamn cannon. It should be a blast.

Quite a few Islanders enter the game on point streaks. Hopefully, at least some of them continue, if not all of them.

#Isles on streaks:



Clutterbuck: 2-game goal streak (2G, 1A)



Barzal: 5-game point streak (1G, 4A)



Dobson: 5-game point streak (2G, 5A)



Palmieri: 2-game point streak (1G, 1A) — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) October 28, 2023

Turning to the other end of the ice, Columbus has played decently through their first seven games. Much like the Isles, they sit a game above NHL .500. It will be up to the Islanders to take care of business.

FIG Picks go here. Stick taps to Doc_Ad for putting up that thread. Much appreciated.

Islanders News

A preview of tonight’s tilt, courtesy of the team site.

Noah Dobson is playing at “another level” of late, and it has been nice to see. It would be a huge boon for the team if he maintains it throughout the year. [Newsday]

Here’s what the numbers say about Sam Bolduc: He doesn’t play a lot, but he hasn’t been too bad in the offensive zone when he has played. [THN]

The Isles have given up a lot of shots in the last four games, and they’re giving Ilya Sorokin too heavy of a workload. [amNY]

However, it appears there is a good possibility that Semyon Varlamov gets tonight’s game.

Varly in starter’s net. Just observing. That’s different from me reporting he’s starting tonight. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) October 28, 2023

Varly off first. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) October 28, 2023

Elsewhere

Yesterday’s NHL scores featured another regulation loss for the Buffalo Sabres, this time to the New Jersey Devils, and the Chicago Blackhawks defeating in overtime the last undefeated team, the Vegas Golden Knights.