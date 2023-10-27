Weird Islanders: The Podcast! - Episode 35 - Alexander Semak (with guest Greg Wyshynski)

Mike and Dan kick off another season celebrating short-time Isles with ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski discussing Alexander Semak, a notable Devil and forgotten Islander.

From his inclusion as part of the Devils’ wave of Russian imports to his career high 37-goal season, Semak was an important player in that team’s evolution from pretty good to Cup contender. But he was traded to Tampa Bay just before New Jersey won its first championship, then was traded again to a fisherman-clad Islanders team in abject disarray and going nowhere. Despite a GM firing, a skeptical, temperamental coach and a woefully deficient lineup that piled up losses, Semak somehow had a decent season of 20 goals. Then just as quickly as he arrived, he was gone, with a snarky soundbite from his coach an another (bonus) ex-Devil in his place.

Greg tells us how Semak helped the Devils during a formative time, and how fans lost track of him as they tasted Cup glory without him. The three then dissect Semak’s lone Islanders season including his varied linemates, some of his more notable goals and the dreadful campaign the franchise experienced.

Along the way, they cover the evolution of Lou Lamoriello, White Castles of New Jersey, the sick joys of dangerous arena parking and, somehow, Jean-Claude Van Damme. It’s a headfirst dive into a brand new season of Weird Islanders so let’s get deep.

Thanks again to Greg for coming on and giving us a ton of his time. You know where to find him.

WEIRD BONUS MATERIAL!

What makes a “Weird Islander?”

We’re always open to suggestions about other Weird Islanders to discuss. Remember the criteria. Candidates must fulfill one of the two of the following:

Played one (1) season or less for the Islanders or very short stints over multiple seasons.

Be a veteran NHLer who is not generally associated with his time on Islanders.

Subscribe to our Patreon! Plans start as low as $2 a month and patrons get ad-free episodes of the shows, bonus podcasts, written posts, discounts and much more.

Visit our friends!

Vintage Ice Hockey has t-shirts, hoodies and jerseys with hundreds of classic hockey logos, and our Al Arbour and THE ISLAND merch, which benefit dementia research. Use the code ANXIETY to save 15%.

The Pinot Project has Rosé, Pinot Grigio and a Pinot Noir that was named a 2022 Top 100 Best Buy by Wine Enthusiast Magazine. All are under $15 a bottle and are available at local wine shops and at UBS Arena.

Islanders Anxiety podcasts are part of the Fans First Sports Network (@FansFirstSN).

Please subscribe, download, rate, review or spread the word about all of our Lighthouse Hockey podcasts any way you can. All of it helps to raise the show’s profile and maybe could get us another fancy sponsor to sell out to in the near future. And if you give us an iTunes review, write a comment here or even send us a tweet, we might just read it on our next show.

Theme song: “Knuckles” by Björn Falk. Hear more of his music on Spotify and at Bandcamp.

Drum sfx via Zapsplat.com.