Islanders 3, Senators 2: Isles snap three game losing streak with Dobson game winner

Some sloppy play nearly jeopardized this win for the New York Islanders, but tonight, Noah Dobson would be the hero, picking up his second goal of the year and sixth point in six games so far. It’s another game where the Islanders got baited into a bit of a back and forth and came out worse for it on penalties. But they scored on their own power play, killed off all but one of the penalties (a 4 on 3 situation), and ultimately were able to be good defensively when needed.

All eyes really turn to Erik Brannstrom now. The 24 year old defenseman hit his head hard against the ice after a hit from Cal Clutterbuck and had to be stretchered off. Fortunately, there was a positive update from the Senators, but it was a scary moment. Hopefully he’ll be okay and recover as soon as possible.

[NHL Gamecenter | Game Summary | Event Summary | Natural Stat Trick]

The Islanders picked up an early power play after Rourke Chartier went to the box for interference, and just six seconds in, Bo Horvat picked up a rebound and scored to make it 1-0.

Simon Holmstrom went to the box for tripping, and the Islanders killed that penalty. Following that, Mark Kastelic went off for tripping, and the Senators killed the Islanders’ power play.

Cal Clutterbuck made it 2-0 after a great pass from Casey Cizikas behind the net found him alone in front.

The quintessential Isles fourth-line goal...



Forecheck, Pass, Shot pic.twitter.com/oL55SkpkB7 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 27, 2023

Brady Tkachuk nearly made it 2-1, but his shot hit the post.

In the second period, after a big hit from Mark Kastelic on Samuel Bolduc, Matt Martin and Kastelic fought, sending both to the box for five minutes each.

Mathieu Joseph was called for high sticking Bolduc, sending the Islanders to the power play. But, it would be short lived, because Brock Nelson would quickly pick up a penalty of his own for interference. And then, just nine seconds after that, Clutterbuck would get called for slashing, giving the Senators a 4 on 3 that Claude Giroux was able to cash in on.

Not long after that, Clutterbuck delivered a pretty normal hit on Erik Brannstrom, closing him down against the boards. However, Brannstrom fell awkwardly, and eventually had to be stretchered off. As noted above, the Ottawa Senators updated everyone that Brannstrom was headed to the hospital and is able to use his extremities, which is great news after how scary it was on the ice.

Once we got back into the game, the Islanders nearly made it 3-1, with Oliver Wahlstrom’s shot off a great drop pass from JG Pageau getting blocked.

Jakub Chychrun then tied the game for the Senators at 2-2.

Alex Romanov took a penalty for interference which the Islanders killed, but shortly after that, Dobson had us short handed again. With 30 seconds left on that kill, Adam Pelech drew a hooking penalty, but just six seconds later, Kyle Palmieri was called for high sticking. At the end of the second period, Pelech was called for tripping.

The Islanders were able to kill that mess off, and then just under seven minutes into the third, Horvat passed the puck to Mat Barzal who found Noah Dobson off the rush, and Dobson scored, giving the Islanders the 3-2 lead.

Barzal drew a penalty on Jake Sanderson that the team couldn’t convert on, but they did well to close down the lead late, keeping the puck in the Senators’ end and making it difficult for them to pull Joonas Korpisalo for the extra skater. Ultimately, they’d close out the game, with Dobson’s goal standing as the game winner.

Up Next

Next, the Islanders head to Columbus on Saturday to take on third overall pick Adam Fantilli and the Blue Jackets at 7pm.