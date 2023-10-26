Islanders vs. Senators [Game 6 thread]

The Islanders and Senators meet in Elmont with each coming off high-scoring losses. The Isles were outlasted by the Colorado Avalanche, 7-4 (including two ENG), while the Sens just lost to Buffalo, 6-4, in Ottawa.
It’s early in the season, but not too early to feel crappy if the Isles don’t pull this one off. They enter the night 2-2-1 but 0-2-1 in their last three.
Quoth Lane Lambert:
“There’s a lot of positive things in [Tuesday’s loss to the undefeated Avalanche], and it just seems like if we make a mental mistake, we shoot ourselves in the foot a little bit and it ends up in the back of our net. That’s going to change. We’ll turn things around.”
Senators Projected Lineup:
Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Claude Giroux
Mathieu Joseph — Ridly Greig — Vladimir Tarasenko
Dominik Kubalik — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson
Parker Kelly — Rourke Chartier — Mark Kastelic
Jake Sanderson — Thomas Chabot
Jakob Chychrun — Travis Hamonic
Erik Brannstrom — Jacob Bernard-Docker
Joonas Korpisalo
Anton Forsberg
This is our in-game thread, a place for chatting it up and sharing favorite pastries so long as the network doesn’t crash.
