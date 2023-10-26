Islanders Gameday News: Keep the slide from becoming a slump

The Islanders are in that early season, proto-planet stage where you’re not sure what they’re going to become (though I know you have opinions. Bossy knows you have strong opinions). So tonight they bring a winless streak of three games into their meeting with the Ottawa Senators.

Defense has been an issue, and they’ve been without Scott Mayfield (whose loss shouldn’t be backbreaking). The power play has been...the power play. And the lines have been tinkered with in the infinite quest to find the right mix.

Leave your FIG picks here.

Islanders News

Previewing tonight, a 7:30 start. [Isles]

With Mayfield out, the Isles defense is trying to pick up the slack. [Newsday]

Yesterday’s practice focused on structure. [THN]

Yes, Hoppy the Bunny is mentioned: The latest Isles Talk features P.A. “you’re #$%( kidding me” Parenteau. [Isles]

NHL News