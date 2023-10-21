Islanders @ Sabres: Rematch in Buffalo [Game #4 thread]

It’s early in the season, so weird things are happening — the Red Wings lead the Atlantic with four wins, the pre-ordained Stanley Cup champ Leafs are a devastating 2-2 — but the alarm bells are at least in position to ring in Buffalo, where the everybody’s-darling Sabres are off to a 1-3 start.

One of those losses, of course, came in the Islanders’ season opener on Long Island, so the Sabres would relish some revenge in the return match tonight in Buffalo.

A possible, and unsurprising factor for the upstaters: Buffalo’s 5-on-5 save percentage ranks 24th in the league at .895. The Islanders, who’ve had Ilya Sorokin for every non-goalie-pulled minute, are second overall at .970.

Again, it’s early. But would you have the Sabres goalies on your fantasy team?

Anyway, Semyon Varlamov is expected to get his first start of the season tonight for the Isles.