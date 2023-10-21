Islanders Back-to-Back News: On the road again

The dream of an undefeated season has dissipated. But the dream of points in every game remains alive and well!

The New York Islanders lost in overtime a spirited, back-and-forth, offensive battle with the New Jersey Devils. The Isles scored first but took too many penalties and let the Devils take the lead, forcing the Isles to chase the rest of the game.

Yet they erased every one-goal deficit they faced to push it to overtime, including tying it up 4-4 with the goalie pulled and with just over a minute on the clock. Though they dropped it in extra time and their penalty kill was atrocious without Scott Mayfield—four goals against, yeesh—their resilience is encouraging, as is their five-on-five game. The Devils have a potent offense, but they contained them at five-on-five aside from a few dangerous chances which they’re always going to create. The penalty kill is usually good, so we can expect it to rebound from this outlier.

Also encouraging: Both the Islanders’ top two centers scored two goals. As fans of this team, we’ve become accustomed to these feats by Brock Nelson, especially in Brocktober. We love Brock. This is known.

But considering how much he struggled to find the back of the net when he first arrived last January, it was a breath of fresh air to see Bo Horvat score twice. Each goal was critical to the game, and each goal scored from down low, where he makes his living.

Now, the Islanders play their first back-to-back of the season and hit the road for the first time as well, hopping a short flight to Western New York for a visit with the Buffalo Sabres. Buffalo has stumbled out of the gate this season despite the fawning they received from the wider hockey media. Much like the Devils last year, I feel for their fans powering through their playoff droughts, but the constant attention they get has quickly become annoying.

Hopefully, the Isles can send them into a full tailspin tonight. FIG Picks go here.

Islanders News

About last night:

About tonight:

News and notes:

Elsewhere

