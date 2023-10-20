Islanders Gameday News: No sympathy for the Devils

To close out their season-opening three-game homestand, the New York Islanders welcome from across two rivers the New Jersey Devils.

The Islanders haven’t played since Tuesday’s 1-0 victory over the Arizona Coyotes, but the Devils haven’t played since Monday. This is also the Devs’ first road game of the season; they didn’t look too hot at home.

Tomorrow night, the Isles hit the road for the first time themselves for a back-to-back against the Buffalo Sabres, whom they just beat last Saturday and who will be rested and looking for their first regulation win. Thus, two big points are on the table tonight.

Islanders News

Taming the Devils’ potent offense will be a tall task. [THN]

Relive the last game in cinematic fashion. [Islanders]

The Isles practiced yesterday, and there’s photographic evidence of it. [Islanders]

With Scott Mayfield banged up—he didn’t practice yesterday and hasn’t skated since Saturday—the Islanders hope Samuel Bolduc makes their decision on who to take out tougher. [NY Post]

Mayfield was out, indeed. Also from practice, Oliver Wahlstrom rotated in for Hudson Fasching and stood out when he did. [THN]

Pierre Engvall is making the most of his chance to be a second-liner. I love that line with all my heart. [NY Post]

Stefen Rosner does a breakdown of four-on-four. [THN]

You can feel it in the air. pic.twitter.com/h03ONH5z7t — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) October 20, 2023

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include the Sabres dropping a back-and-forth home game to the Calgary Flames and the New York Rangers getting trounced at the Garden by the Nashville Predators.