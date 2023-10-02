Islanders Preseason News: About halfway through camp

The Islanders have broken up their remaining training camp attendees into two groups, but Lane Lambert said not to read into Hudson Fasching and Ross Johnston being with the rather AHL-looking (White) group. “Just balancing out the nubmers,” he said.
After a weekend win over the Smurfs (delayed one day by the latest apocalyptic weather event), the Islanders are back in preseason action tonight in New Jersey. Three games to go, “there’s some competition there,” Lambert said.
Meanwhile, on the injury front, Kyle Palmieri has still not skated among the regular groups.
Islanders News
- Three takeaways from Saturday vs. the Smurfs: Balanced scoring, Romanov’s game debut, Anders Gordie Howe Lee. [Isles]
- Speaking of camp competition, Sebastian Aho and Samuel Bolduc bring different things, but equal determination to earn a regular job. [Post]
- Noah Dobson is trying to improve his own game while also pass some things on to the youngsters. Or, the younger-sters? Dobson himself is still 23. [Isles]
- After offseason surgery, Alex Romanov was itching and ready to go. [Post]
- It’s sometimes overlooked that the Islanders were pretty solid at 5-on-5 last season. It was special teams, especially the power play, that really hurt. [Post]
- Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock are likely to be reunited for the season, but thus far they’ve been apart as the Islanders use them to explore the options of other blueliners. [Post]
- Here are Sunday camp photos and the breakdown of Blue and White groups. [Isles]
- Meanwhile: Mat Barzal on picking up the guitar, performing locally. [Isles]
Elsewhere
- One player on every team to get excited about. (Spoiler: The Isles’ is Ilya Sorokin, with zero context added.) [B/R]
- Brooks Sunday column: The Rangers failed to show/compete against the Isles, and while it was just preseason, there were echoes of the issues Gerard Gallant complained about. [Post]
- Uh-oh: Somehow the gap has reportedly widened between the Ottawa Senators and Shane Pinto. [Sportsnet]
- No such conflict in Minnesota, where Marcus Foligno gets a four-year, $16M extension. [TSN]
- But also in Ottawa: As widely expected, former Islander Steve Staios has left the Oilers for a front office position with the Sens. He has a history with their new owner. [Oilers Nation]
- Hawks forward Samuel Savoie had surgery to repair a broken femur after a scary crash into the boards. [NHL]
- The Canucks made many cuts, including their frustrating 2019 tenth-overall pick, Vasily Podkolzin. [Vancouver Is Awesome]
- The late Chris Snow, who died from complications of ALS — though the Post tabloids it up per usual by headlining it as a “catastrophic brain injury” — is remembered as an inspiration. [TSN]
- Sharks season preview: They’re gonna suck. [NHL]
- Flyers season preview: The return from long-term injuries of Sean Couturier and Cam Atkinson could make a difference, maybe? [NHL]
- The Ducks claimed Ottawa 2019 first-round pick Lassi Thomson off waivers. [TSN]
- Quinn Hughes is rolling as the Canucks audition his latest D partner candidates. [Sportsnet]
- Brandon Sutter’s attempted comeback via PTO with the Oilers has been aborted, and he is retiring from the NHL. [Sportsnet | NHL]
Loading comments...