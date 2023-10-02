Islanders Preseason News: About halfway through camp

The Islanders have broken up their remaining training camp attendees into two groups, but Lane Lambert said not to read into Hudson Fasching and Ross Johnston being with the rather AHL-looking (White) group. “Just balancing out the nubmers,” he said.

After a weekend win over the Smurfs (delayed one day by the latest apocalyptic weather event), the Islanders are back in preseason action tonight in New Jersey. Three games to go, “there’s some competition there,” Lambert said.

Meanwhile, on the injury front, Kyle Palmieri has still not skated among the regular groups.

Islanders News

Three takeaways from Saturday vs. the Smurfs: Balanced scoring, Romanov’s game debut, Anders Gordie Howe Lee. [Isles]

Speaking of camp competition, Sebastian Aho and Samuel Bolduc bring different things, but equal determination to earn a regular job. [Post]

Noah Dobson is trying to improve his own game while also pass some things on to the youngsters. Or, the younger-sters? Dobson himself is still 23. [Isles]

After offseason surgery, Alex Romanov was itching and ready to go. [Post]

It’s sometimes overlooked that the Islanders were pretty solid at 5-on-5 last season. It was special teams, especially the power play, that really hurt. [Post]

Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock are likely to be reunited for the season, but thus far they’ve been apart as the Islanders use them to explore the options of other blueliners. [Post]

Here are Sunday camp photos and the breakdown of Blue and White groups. [Isles]

Meanwhile: Mat Barzal on picking up the guitar, performing locally. [Isles]

Elsewhere