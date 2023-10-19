Islanders News: Still undefeated

Good morning! While there are still 80 games left in the season, one cannot help but notice that the Islanders are perfect and undefeated.
Not like shootout-aided undefeated either, but like truly, the regulation, each goal counts on someone’s stat sheet (instead of those ghost shootout winner goals that are attributed to no one and get asterisks here) kind of undefeated ... protecting late leads at 5-on-5 (or 6-on-5, but not 3-on-3) undefeated.
In the early days of this site, the harrowing early days of Garth Snow’s rebuild, we had fun with those rare early-October days where the Islanders were in first place, knowing that the reality check was just around the “country club atmosphere” corner. So we’ll do that here, recognizing that it probably ends during the back-to-back this weekend.
The Islanders were off Wednesday, so not a lot of “news” to speak of.
Islanders & NHL News
- Last night’s NHL scores included the lowly Penguins losing to the Red Wings.
- Asked to shift with Scott Mayfield’s absence, Sebastian Aho rose to the occasion. [THN]
- Ruslan Iskhakov is off to another hot start in Bridgeport. Would be cool if that could translate into something... [THN]
- Jordan Eberle had to fight an Avalanche guy because his check broke Andrew Cagliano’s neck in last year’s playoffs. [Post]
- 32 Thoughts: The NHL should “showcase players’ personalities.” This is in part about media demand for Connor Bedard, but I have to object to the thought that having Bedard facing the 78th “how does it feel to” question does anything to showcase personalities or advance the game. I’m not really on board with any kind of premise that asserts the NHL should be more like pulp reality TV in order to increase revenues and, ultimately, raise ticket prices. [Sportsnet]
- Over in Vancouver, it’s another slow and confounding start for our old friend Anthony Beauvillier. [THN]
- Luke Schenn is already old beyond his years and now he’s going to miss weeks with a lower body injury. Not part of the Trotz plan. [NHL]
- And the Jets lose Gabe Vilardi for 4-6 weeks with a sprained MCL. [TSN]
