Islanders News: Still undefeated

Good morning! While there are still 80 games left in the season, one cannot help but notice that the Islanders are perfect and undefeated.

Not like shootout-aided undefeated either, but like truly, the regulation, each goal counts on someone’s stat sheet (instead of those ghost shootout winner goals that are attributed to no one and get asterisks here) kind of undefeated ... protecting late leads at 5-on-5 (or 6-on-5, but not 3-on-3) undefeated.

In the early days of this site, the harrowing early days of Garth Snow’s rebuild, we had fun with those rare early-October days where the Islanders were in first place, knowing that the reality check was just around the “country club atmosphere” corner. So we’ll do that here, recognizing that it probably ends during the back-to-back this weekend.

The Islanders were off Wednesday, so not a lot of “news” to speak of.

