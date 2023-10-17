Islanders vs. Coyotes [Game #2 thread]: Mayfield out

Islanders head coach Lane Lambert confirmed with refreshing transparency that Scott Mayfield will not be in the lineup tonight as they host the Arizona Coyotes in their second game of the season. Mayfield blocked a shot that hobbled him late in the win over the Sabres.

Samuel Bolduc will play in Mayfield’s place, while Sebastian Aho is expected to slide to the right to literally fill Mayfield’s normal spot. Will be interesting to see how many minutes that pairing gets.

The Coyotes are returning to the lineup that won their opening game vs. the Devils via shootout. Don’t sleep on them, they’ve made some additions, incorporated another young talent in Logan Cooley, and have played well in both of their opening games vs. other metropolitan Metro foes:

Coyotes Expected Lineup

Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz

Jason Zucker — Logan Cooley — Alexander Kerfoot

Matias Macelli — Nick Bjugstad — Lawson Crouse

Liam O’Brien — Jack McBain — Michael Carcone

J.J. Moser — Matt Dumba

Juuso Valimaki — Travis Dermott

Sean Durzi — Josh Brown

Karel Vejmelka