Islanders Gameday News: Howlin’ for two

Tonight for their second trick, the Islanders host the Coyotes, who are playing back-to-back to complete their swing through the metro area (beat the Devils in a shootout, lost in Manhattan last night) on their long season-opening road trip.
Leave your First Islanders Goal (FIG) Picks here.
Check for Coyotes coverage and background at Five For Howling.
Islanders News
- The Islanders may have their first (short-term) casualty of the season: Scott Mayfield didn’t practice yesterday after taking some painful shot blocks in the opener. He’s probably back tonight but we’ll see. [Isles | Post]
- Same old Islanders? No problem, in close games, writes Staple. [Athletic]
- More on whether we might have a nice little top-six unit here. [Post]
- Matt Martin reflects on nearing 900 NHL regular season games. [Newsday]
- Dan and Mike discuss the opener, narratives over taking hold in this young season, and introduce a new feature about Leafs fanfic. [Islanders Anxiety podcast]
- Incredibly, the Islanders’ home arena now includes a trading card wall with every player that has suited up for the Islanders game in a regular season or playoff game. So, that’s like Yann Danis and Freddy Meyer IV and Terry Crisp and Steve Konroyd and Sean Bentivoglio and all that. [Isles]
Mat Barzal. The Coliseum. Memories.
#Isles Mathew Barzal just now on @NHLNetwork on Josh Bailey’s OT GWG vs the Penguins in 2019: “I think that was literally the loudest I’ve ever heard a building. After the game, we couldn’t believe how loud it was. You couldn’t hear yourself think. The Coliseum was special.” pic.twitter.com/aBNmyiTJm5— Rob Taub (@RTaub_) October 16, 2023
Elsewhere
- The Coyotes visit after losing 2-1 in the Smurfs’ home opener last night. [Post]
- After winning the Stanley Cup with two wins to start 2023-24, the Leafs’ season has now gone off the rails with a devastating loss to the lowly Blackhawks. [Sportsnet]
- Dan and Mike riffed on this in the Islanders Anxiety podcast, but the Sabres, led by Kyle Okposo, say they have successfully changed their culture. [ESPN]
- The Canucks have started off with two wins, though they were outplayed in the second one, and Rick Tocchet is doing the classic “you guys haven’t done crap” routine. [Vancouver Is Awesome]
- Kirby Dach’s injury leaves a big hole for the Canadiens, although there was little hope for their season to begin with so this provides plausible cover for being bad again. [Sportsnet]
- Sam Reinhart scored twice in a Panthers win. Griffin is still out there somewhere, I’m sure. [Sportsnet]
- This “21st Duck” has been through a lot. [NHL]
Loading comments...