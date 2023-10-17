Islanders Gameday News: Howlin’ for two

Tonight for their second trick, the Islanders host the Coyotes, who are playing back-to-back to complete their swing through the metro area (beat the Devils in a shootout, lost in Manhattan last night) on their long season-opening road trip.

The Islanders may have their first (short-term) casualty of the season: Scott Mayfield didn’t practice yesterday after taking some painful shot blocks in the opener. He’s probably back tonight but we’ll see. [Isles | Post]

Same old Islanders? No problem, in close games, writes Staple. [Athletic]

More on whether we might have a nice little top-six unit here. [Post]

Matt Martin reflects on nearing 900 NHL regular season games. [Newsday]

Dan and Mike discuss the opener, narratives over taking hold in this young season, and introduce a new feature about Leafs fanfic. [Islanders Anxiety podcast]

Incredibly, the Islanders’ home arena now includes a trading card wall with every player that has suited up for the Islanders game in a regular season or playoff game. So, that’s like Yann Danis and Freddy Meyer IV and Terry Crisp and Steve Konroyd and Sean Bentivoglio and all that. [Isles]

Mat Barzal. The Coliseum. Memories.

#Isles Mathew Barzal just now on @NHLNetwork on Josh Bailey’s OT GWG vs the Penguins in 2019: “I think that was literally the loudest I’ve ever heard a building. After the game, we couldn’t believe how loud it was. You couldn’t hear yourself think. The Coliseum was special.” pic.twitter.com/aBNmyiTJm5 — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) October 16, 2023

