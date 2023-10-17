 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Islanders Gameday News: Howlin’ for two

The boys from Long Island aim to jump the Coyotes, who are playing on consecutive nights.

New York Islanders v Arizona Coyotes
“Can we please bury them?”
Tonight for their second trick, the Islanders host the Coyotes, who are playing back-to-back to complete their swing through the metro area (beat the Devils in a shootout, lost in Manhattan last night) on their long season-opening road trip.

Leave your First Islanders Goal (FIG) Picks here.

Check for Coyotes coverage and background at Five For Howling.

Islanders News

  • The Islanders may have their first (short-term) casualty of the season: Scott Mayfield didn’t practice yesterday after taking some painful shot blocks in the opener. He’s probably back tonight but we’ll see. [Isles | Post]
  • Same old Islanders? No problem, in close games, writes Staple. [Athletic]
  • More on whether we might have a nice little top-six unit here. [Post]
  • Matt Martin reflects on nearing 900 NHL regular season games. [Newsday]
  • Dan and Mike discuss the opener, narratives over taking hold in this young season, and introduce a new feature about Leafs fanfic. [Islanders Anxiety podcast]
  • Incredibly, the Islanders’ home arena now includes a trading card wall with every player that has suited up for the Islanders game in a regular season or playoff game. So, that’s like Yann Danis and Freddy Meyer IV and Terry Crisp and Steve Konroyd and Sean Bentivoglio and all that. [Isles]

Mat Barzal. The Coliseum. Memories.

Elsewhere

  • The Coyotes visit after losing 2-1 in the Smurfs’ home opener last night. [Post]
  • After winning the Stanley Cup with two wins to start 2023-24, the Leafs’ season has now gone off the rails with a devastating loss to the lowly Blackhawks. [Sportsnet]
  • Dan and Mike riffed on this in the Islanders Anxiety podcast, but the Sabres, led by Kyle Okposo, say they have successfully changed their culture. [ESPN]
  • The Canucks have started off with two wins, though they were outplayed in the second one, and Rick Tocchet is doing the classic “you guys haven’t done crap” routine. [Vancouver Is Awesome]
  • Kirby Dach’s injury leaves a big hole for the Canadiens, although there was little hope for their season to begin with so this provides plausible cover for being bad again. [Sportsnet]
  • Sam Reinhart scored twice in a Panthers win. Griffin is still out there somewhere, I’m sure. [Sportsnet]
  • This “21st Duck” has been through a lot. [NHL]

