Islanders Anxiety - Episode 258 - Apologies To That Gentleman

Mike and Dan recap the Islanders opening night win over Buffalo and the loss of Ross Johnston, and debut a new bit, “Master Leaf Theatre.”

The victory over the Sabres, the Islanders’ first win in an at-home opener in almost 30 years, had some great performances and some spotty ones, but as far as season opening games go, was very satisfying. Bo Horvat didn’t get on the scoresheet, but his game and acclimation to Long Island over the summer bodes well for the future.

In the second half, the hosts discuss the loss of Ross Johnston on waivers to the Anaheim Ducks and how he was an Islanders Legend in his way. Then they formalize a new and occasionally recurring segment called, “Master Leaf Theatre,” in which they perform dramatic readings of reports/fan fic from the Leafs Land. “Master Leaf Theatre” might not always be about Toronto in the future but its spirit certainly runs through it.

Other topics include Buffalo watchers melting down (again) about a loss to the Islanders, “culture changes” and another “tidy piece of business” for The Athletic’s hockey side.

REFERENCES

Horvat on Vancouver vs Long Island [NY Post]

Well said, Zeeker.

Asked Casey Cizikas whether he knew the stat that #Isles hadn't won a season opener at home since 1995.

Said Cizikas, "It's changed now." — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) October 15, 2023

Quite a line up. Needs more Mark Masters. Gentille is more of a Penguins guy.

Congratulation to the Athletic on hiring its 12th member of the Toronto beat. Absolutely stacked down the middle.



Mirtle-Johnston-Lucysycyn

MacIndoe-Gentille-Lebrun

Kloke-LukefoxJukebox-pronman

David Alter-jonas siegel-Omar white https://t.co/YdsRvhMKro — budlightlyman (@budlightlyman) October 16, 2023

