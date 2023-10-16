Islanders News: Bo knows dysfunction

The Islanders have another quiet start to the week ahead, though at least they have more than one game. They wait till Tuesday to get back into action, when the traveling Coyotes visit Elmont. Then comes a Friday-Saturday traveling back-to-back, as the Islanders will host the Devils before traveling to Buffalo for a rematch with the Sabres.

Islanders News

It was a stirring opening win for the Isles, who didn’t let the blown lead sink them. [Post | Newsday]

Three Takeaways: Big satisfying win, and good show from the Nelson-Palmieri-Engvall line. And Lambert on Simon Holmstrom: “I’d like him to shoot a little bit more but certainly, I thought he was complimentary to those guys for sure.” [Isles]

Lambert’s full post-game presser here. [Isles video]

Brock Nelson’s good start, and the top-six forwards clicking are good signs. [Newsday]

Ahead of the opener, Bo(wie) Horvat was asked to reflect on what a difference a year makes, and the crazy dysfunctional situation in Vancouver this time a year ago. He’s happy to be with the tight-knit Isles on Long Island. [Post]

In his debut on the top line, Holmstorm kept things simple and supported his star linemates. [THN]

Don Granato said that offside challenge on Casey Cizikas’ winner wasn’t out of desperation, it was because they thought Noah Dobson was offside. [Post]

Elsewhere

Sunday’s scores included the Senators beating their 1992 expansion mates, and the Ducks doubling up (!) the Hurricanes, 6-3.