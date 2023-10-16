Islanders News: Bo knows dysfunction

The Islanders have another quiet start to the week ahead, though at least they have more than one game. They wait till Tuesday to get back into action, when the traveling Coyotes visit Elmont. Then comes a Friday-Saturday traveling back-to-back, as the Islanders will host the Devils before traveling to Buffalo for a rematch with the Sabres.
Islanders News
- It was a stirring opening win for the Isles, who didn’t let the blown lead sink them. [Post | Newsday]
- Three Takeaways: Big satisfying win, and good show from the Nelson-Palmieri-Engvall line. And Lambert on Simon Holmstrom: “I’d like him to shoot a little bit more but certainly, I thought he was complimentary to those guys for sure.” [Isles]
- Lambert’s full post-game presser here. [Isles video]
- Brock Nelson’s good start, and the top-six forwards clicking are good signs. [Newsday]
- Ahead of the opener, Bo(wie) Horvat was asked to reflect on what a difference a year makes, and the crazy dysfunctional situation in Vancouver this time a year ago. He’s happy to be with the tight-knit Isles on Long Island. [Post]
- In his debut on the top line, Holmstorm kept things simple and supported his star linemates. [THN]
- Don Granato said that offside challenge on Casey Cizikas’ winner wasn’t out of desperation, it was because they thought Noah Dobson was offside. [Post]
Elsewhere
Sunday’s scores included the Senators beating their 1992 expansion mates, and the Ducks doubling up (!) the Hurricanes, 6-3.
- Vladimir Tarasenko had a quiet first game with the Senators but he’s put up points in the next two to (maybe?) quiet some of the haters. [NHL]
- The Oilers are off to an 0-2 start, which leads to questions especially after they were blown out in the opener. [Sportsnet]
- Both losses were to the Canucks, though the second one required a great performance from...Casey DeSmith?! [Sportsnet]
- It must be hockey season, because Larry Brooks is complaining about escrow. [Post]
- Viktor Arvidsson may need back surgery again, a big blow to him and the Kings. [TSN]
- Many teachable moments for the Rangers after their loss in Columbus. [Post]
