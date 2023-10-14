 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Islanders vs. Sabres [Game #1 thread]

The Islanders finally get underway. I suspect they’ll be pumped and ready.

Buffalo Sabres v New York Islanders
Kyle, ol’ buddy!
The New York Islanders are ready to go, finally, with their home and season opener Saturday night vs. the Buffalo Sabres.

The Islanders are the second-to-last team to begin their 2023-24 season. (The Ducks kick off in Vegas a couple of hours later.)

After what felt like a long training camp, spent largely on establishing a couple new combos and re-establishing old ones, the Islanders are chomping at the bit to go. The expected lineup is no surprise:

The Sabres began their season with a lopsided loss to New York’s other team, and while they have tons of young talent...is the story going to be the same, yet again, for the City of Perpetual Rebuilds?

For their sake and their fans, hopefully not, but their goaltending could very well be their undoing. Projected lines from them:

Jeff Skinner — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch
J.J. Peterka — Dylan Cozens — Viktor Olofsson
Jordan Greenway — Casey Mittelstadt — Zach Benson
Zemgus Girgensons — Peyton Krebs — Kyle Okposo

Mattias Samuelsson — Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power — Henri Jokiharju
Ryan Johnson — Connor Clifton

Dylan Levi
Eric Comrie

