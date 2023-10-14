Islanders vs. Sabres [Game #1 thread]

The New York Islanders are ready to go, finally, with their home and season opener Saturday night vs. the Buffalo Sabres.

NOTE: First Islanders Goal (FIG) picks go here!

The Islanders are the second-to-last team to begin their 2023-24 season. (The Ducks kick off in Vegas a couple of hours later.)

After what felt like a long training camp, spent largely on establishing a couple new combos and re-establishing old ones, the Islanders are chomping at the bit to go. The expected lineup is no surprise:

#Isles at morning skate



Barzal-Horvat-Holmstrom

Engvall-Nelson-Palmieri

Lee-Pageau-Fasching

Martin-Cizikas-Clutterbuck

(Gauthier, Wahlstrom)

Pelech-Dobson

Romanov-Pulock

Aho-Mayfield

(Bolduc)

Sorokin

Varlamov — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) October 14, 2023

The Sabres began their season with a lopsided loss to New York’s other team, and while they have tons of young talent...is the story going to be the same, yet again, for the City of Perpetual Rebuilds?

For their sake and their fans, hopefully not, but their goaltending could very well be their undoing. Projected lines from them:

Jeff Skinner — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch

J.J. Peterka — Dylan Cozens — Viktor Olofsson

Jordan Greenway — Casey Mittelstadt — Zach Benson

Zemgus Girgensons — Peyton Krebs — Kyle Okposo

Mattias Samuelsson — Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power — Henri Jokiharju

Ryan Johnson — Connor Clifton

Dylan Levi

Eric Comrie

This is our game thread, where you can comment and curse and share favorite beers and drink mixes and stuff. Be respectful, don’t be a dick, and have fun.