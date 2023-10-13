Islanders News: One day away and Barzal shifts to LW

We’re one day from the New York Islanders taking the ice for the first time this season against the Buffalo Sabres, who lost their opening game last night to some stinky team in Manhattan. The Sabres also figure to be one of the Islanders’ main foes in a battle for a wild card spot, possibly the main foe. So it will be a battle.

In the meantime, the Islanders recalled the third member of their top line, who is evidently the right wing now.

Islanders News

Mathew Barzal, having been on right wing, asked to move to the left wing, which Lane Lambert permitted. He feels he can be more “creative.” [THN | amNY]

If Barzal sticks on the left of Horvat, it would be very funny if the #Isles focus on signing a right winger next summer, and his name is Jordan Eberle. — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) October 12, 2023

Simon Holmstrom has been recalled and, with Barzal’s shift, is on Barzal and Horvat’s right wing. [Islanders]

The Islanders are doing work on the power play because they need it. [Newsday]

Ilya Sorokin and Igor Shesterkin are best friends and friendly rivals. [The Athletic]

Cory Schneider was the latest guest on Talkin’ Isles. [Islanders]

The boys can’t wait for Opening Night. [Islanders]

Stan Fischler checks in from Israel. [THN]

Elsewhere

