Islanders News: Ross the Duck

Ross Johnston is gone! The Anaheim Ducks claimed him off waivers, taking on the final three years of his contract and ending a most unusual Islanders tenure. Johnston, signed to consecutive four-year contracts, appeared in 134 games since his debut in 2015-16. He twice reached a career-high 32 games in single seasons.

Meanwhile, the NHL kicked off its season, though we have to wait till Saturday.

Islanders News

Hudson Fasching talks about being inspired by and caring for his younger siblings, who suffer(ed) from mitochondrial disorder. His sister Mallory died at 23 during training camp last year. His brother Cooper loves to hear him on the phone. [Post]

Five keys to success for the Islanders this year. [Newsday]

Kyle Palmieri hopes to live up to expectations, and stay healthy. We all do, man. [Post]

Ross the Boss: Beloved, seldom used, now gone. [Newsday]

The Johnston maneuver appeared to be intended to slip him by to Bridgeport, but the plan was to have Simon Holmstrom on the NHL roster for the season opener. [Post]

Oliver Wahlstrom is battling his way back, and for a place in the lineup, after knee surgery. [Newdsay]

First prospect report of the season: Couple NCAAers open up with goals. [Isles]

Here we go: It’s Pucks and Paws calendar shoot time. [Isles]

Elsewhere

The season has begun! Last night’s NHL scores include the Penguins losing to the terrible Blackhawks.