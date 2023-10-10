Islanders News: The Ross Johnston move is made

The New York Islanders’ final maneuvers for their season-opening roster appeared to revolve around Simon Holmstrom and Ross Johnston, and on Monday they made a long-awaited move.
Yes, they assigned Holmstrom to Bridgeport — on paper, at least — but they also waived Johnston, a player on a long contract who rarely appeared in Barry Trotz’s lineup, rarer still under current coach Lane Lambert.
Holmstrom, meanwhile, continued to practice with a regular turn on the NHL squad, and he may have even earned first crack at wing on the top line.
#Isles confirm Simon Holmstrom is, as of right now, assigned to Bridgeport (AHL). He was the only waiver-exempt forward on the roster.— Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) October 9, 2023
Today, Lane Lambert said of Holmstrom (who again skated on the top line at practice: "I think he's played well..He's a pretty good fit there."
Islanders News
Officially, the roster which was due to the league yesterday looks like this, though note that Johnston was placed on waivers:
FORWARDS (14)
Mathew Barzal
Casey Cizikas
Cal Clutterbuck
Pierre Engvall
Hudson Fasching
Julien Gauthier
Bo Horvat
Ross Johnston
Anders Lee
Matt Martin
Brock Nelson
Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Kyle Palmieri
Oliver Wahlstrom
DEFENSEMEN (7)
Sebastian Aho
Samuel Bolduc
Noah Dobson
Scott Mayfield
Adam Pelech
Ryan Pulock
Alexander Romanov
GOALTENDERS (2)
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
- Bo Horvat and Pierre Engvall, the key additions since a year ago this time, experienced their first Islanders training camp. [Isles]
- Dan and Mike discuss camp stories and the season ahead on the latest Islanders Anxiety podcast. [LHH]
- Following knee surgery, Oliver Wahlstrom is still playing catch-up. [Post]
- Nine of 13 games at home to open season is a refreshing change from the past few years. Don’t blow it, guys. [Post]
- Matt Martin on Johnston likely being off the team: “Unfortunately, no matter who it is, you’re losing a friend,” Martin said. “It’s a shitty part of this business. But that’s just the nature of the beast.” [THN]
- Couple days ago in Islanders history: Brent Sutter was named captain. [Isles]
- The Islanders have a thin prospect pool, but what did the top young candidates show at this year’s camp? [THN]
Elsewhere
- That seems like a lot: The Sabres extended Rasmus Dahlin for 8 years, $88 million. [AP]
- In a bit of a shock, the Jets were able to re-sign Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck to identical seven-year, $8.5 million AAV extensions. [Sportsnet]
- What, exactly, are the Ducks doing? The Senators reclaimed Lassi Thomson off waivers from Anaheim. [TSN]
- One “bold” prediction for each team heading into 2023-24. [Sportsnet]
- Three long-serving Penguins will break some made-up record I know you don’t care about. [NHL]
