Islanders News: The Ross Johnston move is made

The New York Islanders’ final maneuvers for their season-opening roster appeared to revolve around Simon Holmstrom and Ross Johnston, and on Monday they made a long-awaited move.

Yes, they assigned Holmstrom to Bridgeport — on paper, at least — but they also waived Johnston, a player on a long contract who rarely appeared in Barry Trotz’s lineup, rarer still under current coach Lane Lambert.

Holmstrom, meanwhile, continued to practice with a regular turn on the NHL squad, and he may have even earned first crack at wing on the top line.

#Isles confirm Simon Holmstrom is, as of right now, assigned to Bridgeport (AHL). He was the only waiver-exempt forward on the roster.



Today, Lane Lambert said of Holmstrom (who again skated on the top line at practice: "I think he's played well..He's a pretty good fit there." — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) October 9, 2023

Islanders News

Officially, the roster which was due to the league yesterday looks like this, though note that Johnston was placed on waivers:

FORWARDS (14)

Mathew Barzal

Casey Cizikas

Cal Clutterbuck

Pierre Engvall

Hudson Fasching

Julien Gauthier

Bo Horvat

Ross Johnston

Anders Lee

Matt Martin

Brock Nelson

Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Kyle Palmieri

Oliver Wahlstrom

DEFENSEMEN (7)

Sebastian Aho

Samuel Bolduc

Noah Dobson

Scott Mayfield

Adam Pelech

Ryan Pulock

Alexander Romanov

GOALTENDERS (2)

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Bo Horvat and Pierre Engvall, the key additions since a year ago this time, experienced their first Islanders training camp. [Isles]

Dan and Mike discuss camp stories and the season ahead on the latest Islanders Anxiety podcast. [LHH]

Following knee surgery, Oliver Wahlstrom is still playing catch-up. [Post]

Nine of 13 games at home to open season is a refreshing change from the past few years. Don’t blow it, guys. [Post]

Matt Martin on Johnston likely being off the team: “Unfortunately, no matter who it is, you’re losing a friend,” Martin said. “It’s a shitty part of this business. But that’s just the nature of the beast.” [THN]

Couple days ago in Islanders history: Brent Sutter was named captain. [Isles]

The Islanders have a thin prospect pool, but what did the top young candidates show at this year’s camp? [THN]

Elsewhere