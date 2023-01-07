Islanders News: Not having the best new year

Well, it has not been a good start to the new year for the New York Islanders. They started it with a four-game road trip to the Northwest and came away 1-3-0, having played about two periods of decent hockey.

Last night against the Calgary Flames perhaps wasn’t as bad as their games against the Kraken and Oilers, but it was still a regulation loss. They’re still in a playoff spot, but not by points percentage.

Islanders News

Semyon Varlamov returned. [Newsday] But he was a little rusty. [LHH]

Mathew Barzal was a late scratch so that is something to monitor. [3 Takeaways | Isles DTD]

They put themselves in a hole and couldn’t climb back out. [Newsday]

Ah, mediocrity. Right in that meaty part of the curve: not showing off, not falling behind. [The Athletic]

Now 21-5-1 when they score three goals and 1-12-1 when they do not. [NYI Skinny]

Kevin Kurz answers your questions in a mailbag about Aatu Räty and Timo Meier. [The Athletic]

Happy birthday, Noah Dobson.

D Noah Dobson turns 23 today



Most Goals and Points by an Islander Defenseman before 23rd Birthday #Isles



•Denis Potvin (72-168-240)

•Noah Dobson (27-68-95)

•Bryan Berard (26-83-109)

•Tomas Jonsson (22-60-82)

•Paul Boutilier (20-69-89) — (@IslesFix) January 7, 2023

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include the Capitals and Red Wings losing in regulation. Every point counts.