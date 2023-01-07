Islanders News: Not having the best new year

Well, it has not been a good start to the new year for the New York Islanders. They started it with a four-game road trip to the Northwest and came away 1-3-0, having played about two periods of decent hockey.
Last night against the Calgary Flames perhaps wasn’t as bad as their games against the Kraken and Oilers, but it was still a regulation loss. They’re still in a playoff spot, but not by points percentage.
Islanders News
- Semyon Varlamov returned. [Newsday] But he was a little rusty. [LHH]
- Mathew Barzal was a late scratch so that is something to monitor. [3 Takeaways | Isles DTD]
- They put themselves in a hole and couldn’t climb back out. [Newsday]
- Ah, mediocrity. Right in that meaty part of the curve: not showing off, not falling behind. [The Athletic]
- Now 21-5-1 when they score three goals and 1-12-1 when they do not. [NYI Skinny]
- Kevin Kurz answers your questions in a mailbag about Aatu Räty and Timo Meier. [The Athletic]
- Happy birthday, Noah Dobson.
D Noah Dobson turns 23 today— (@IslesFix) January 7, 2023
Most Goals and Points by an Islander Defenseman before 23rd Birthday #Isles
•Denis Potvin (72-168-240)
•Noah Dobson (27-68-95)
•Bryan Berard (26-83-109)
•Tomas Jonsson (22-60-82)
•Paul Boutilier (20-69-89)
Elsewhere
Last night’s NHL scores include the Capitals and Red Wings losing in regulation. Every point counts.
- A story about why American players chew their mouthguards that took two writers: I am loving my subscription to The Athletic.
- Remember when Leafs people were “remember when”’ing about how everyone all summer was concerned about the Leafs goaltending because it was fixed and Kyle Dubas was a genius? Turns out we were all right the first time. [Sportsnet]
