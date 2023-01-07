 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Islanders News: Not having the best new year

They haven’t been home yet, but they only have one win in four games.

By Steven E. Smith
/ new

NHL: JAN 06 Islanders at Flames
Crash bang boom.
Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Well, it has not been a good start to the new year for the New York Islanders. They started it with a four-game road trip to the Northwest and came away 1-3-0, having played about two periods of decent hockey.

Last night against the Calgary Flames perhaps wasn’t as bad as their games against the Kraken and Oilers, but it was still a regulation loss. They’re still in a playoff spot, but not by points percentage.

Islanders News

  • Semyon Varlamov returned. [Newsday] But he was a little rusty. [LHH]
  • Mathew Barzal was a late scratch so that is something to monitor. [3 Takeaways | Isles DTD]
  • They put themselves in a hole and couldn’t climb back out. [Newsday]
  • Ah, mediocrity. Right in that meaty part of the curve: not showing off, not falling behind. [The Athletic]
  • Now 21-5-1 when they score three goals and 1-12-1 when they do not. [NYI Skinny]
  • Kevin Kurz answers your questions in a mailbag about Aatu Räty and Timo Meier. [The Athletic]
  • Happy birthday, Noah Dobson.

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include the Capitals and Red Wings losing in regulation. Every point counts.

  • A story about why American players chew their mouthguards that took two writers: I am loving my subscription to The Athletic.
  • Remember when Leafs people were “remember when”’ing about how everyone all summer was concerned about the Leafs goaltending because it was fixed and Kyle Dubas was a genius? Turns out we were all right the first time. [Sportsnet]

